WSL new broadcast deal: Sky Sports to remain home of women's football in historic five-year deal from 2025/26 season

Sky has announced a historic five-year partnership with the Women's Professional League, securing the rights to show nearly 90 per cent of all Women's Super League matches from the 2025/26 season.

Sky will broadcast 118 matches from the WSL every season, up more than three times the number of games currently, with 78 fixtures shown exclusively. With over 75 per cent of first picks plus all matches from the closing weekend exclusive to Sky, women's football fans are guaranteed more of the best matches week in, week out from England's top flight.

Dana Strong, Group CEO, Sky, said: "This is an incredibly exciting and significant moment for women's sport. The longer-term partnership reflects our commitment to women's football and provides the platform for us to keep working with the WPLL to bring in more fans, grow the game and create the most entertaining and competitive women's football league in the world.

"As the home of sport, Sky is already by far the biggest investor in women's sport in the UK and Ireland, and this new partnership further demonstrates our backing of elite female athletes. We look forward to telling their stories and inspiring the next generation of fans."

The new partnership also gives Sky the option to show matches from the Women's Championship and Women's League Cup, including the final. This brings both competitions onto Sky platforms for the first time.

In 2023, Sky Sports broadcast over 70 per cent of all live televised women's sport. Women's football can be enjoyed alongside England Cricket, The Hundred, US Open tennis, WTA Tour, women's golf majors, England Netball, F1 Academy, WPL Cricket, women's boxing, Women's Super League (rugby league) and more.

Football fans can enjoy this huge increase of fixtures from the women's game from next season at the same time as Sky's record deal with the Premier League kicks in, including at least 215 matches - an increase of 70 per cent on exclusively live games.

With over 1,000 EFL matches each season alongside the biggest games from the SPFL and SWPL, Sky is the unrivalled home of domestic football and is set to offer supporters of every team across these leagues more opportunity to watch their club than ever before with greater choice and value within their subscription. With the introduction of Sky Sports+ earlier this year, customers now have access to 50 per cent more sport, at no extra cost.

Sky Sports will continue to commit marketing spend, production budget and promotion across its market-leading platforms to increase viewing and fandom for the women's game. That includes dedicated social media content across Sky Sports' WSL TikTok and Snapchat accounts to extend the WSL's reach to even more fans.

Free match highlights from every WSL game this season can also be watched across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including the website, app and YouTube channels.

