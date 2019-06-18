Kieran Donaghy on mission to keep Gaelic games alive among teenagers

The former Kerry star is fronting the GAA Super Games Centres for Sky Sports

Three-time All-Star and four-time All-Ireland winner, Kieran Donaghy, is this year spearheading an important GAA initiative in partnership with Sky Sports.

The Kerry man is on a journey to shine a light on the work of the Super Games Centres, an initiative which aims to keep young people between the ages of 12 and 17 playing GAA. It's an initiative which is close to Donaghy's heart after he stepped away from the game at the age of 15 for almost two years.

From this Wednesday, as part of the GAA Championship Review Show - Wednesdays at 9pm on Sky Sports Arena - Donaghy will be exploring the various factors contributing to youth dropout in the sport and more importantly, discussing what can be done about it.

On this week's show, Kieran chats to underage coach and Clare legend, Jamesie O'Connor, before visiting his first ever Super Games Centres in Coláiste Eoin, Carlow on next week's programme.

Donaghy's journey will be featured over the course of five weeks

Speaking about his involvement in the initiative, Donaghy said: "The Super Games Centres encourage teenagers to stick with the sport through player empowerment and a focus on fun and participation over winning. It takes the stress and the competitive element away, which is why I think it's so important. Teenagers today face enough pressures without feeling stressed on the pitch too.

"A lot of teenagers today aren't having fun and probably aren't getting a game. I was one of these kids. I fell out of love with GAA and almost didn't find my way back, but I'm living proof that you can re-focus your mindset. For me, I had to start enjoying it before I could really develop my skill-set as a player."

The GAA Super Games Centres is one of three initiatives that Sky is supporting as part of its continued investment of €3m in Grassroots GAA over five years. As well as providing equipment and kits for the SGC centres, Sky also supports Super Games nationwide with ambassador visits. Previous ambassadors that have supported the Super Games include Conor McManus, TJ Reid, Con O'Callaghan, Jonny Cooper, Paul Geaney, Carla Roe and Joe Canning.

Over the course of five weeks Donaghy will visit three Super Games Centres; Coláiste Eoin in Carlow alongside Carlow footballer Paul Broderick, St Mary's Grammar School in Belfast alongside Antrim hurling star Neil McManus, and De La Salle College in Waterford under former Déise manager Derek McGrath and alongside current captain Noel Connors.

Donaghy will conclude his journey with a visit to Na Fianna in Dublin to see how at club level they are also trying to fight teen drop off and how the concept of the Super Games Centres and its values can be reflected at club level.

Tune into the Championship Review this Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Arena as Kieran begins his Super Games Centre journey.

Kieran will also be back in action on the Sky Sports analysis team for the football qualifiers on 29th June.