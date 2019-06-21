All-Ireland Football Qualifiers: Monaghan out, Mayo and Tyrone progress

2018 All-Ireland semi-finalists Monaghan are out of the championship

A round-up of Saturday's round two football qualifiers, which saw Monaghan bow out of the championship as Mayo and Tyrone progressed.

Saturday's football qualifier results Antrim 0-14 1-25 Kildare Derry 0-12 1-13 Laois Longford 1-14 2-15 Tyrone Leitrim 0-17 3-17 Clare Westmeath 2-13 1-10 Limerick Down 1-11 1-16 Mayo Monaghan 1-12 2-17 Armagh

Monaghan 1-12 Armagh 2-17

Monaghan are the first high profile casualty of the qualifiers, as they lost by eight points at home to Kieran McGeeney's Armagh side.

Two second-half goals from Rian O'Neill secured a famous victory for the Orchard County, as Armagh got one over on their Ulster rivals.

A late Jack McCarron goal was not enough for the Farney side, who are now out of the championship.

Down 1-11 Mayo 1-16

Caolan Mooney scored an early goal for Down, but Mayo stayed composed and took care of business in Páirc Esler, Newry. James Horan's charges picked off their points, and took a 0-10 to 1-4 lead into the break.

While the Mourne men continued their challenge throughout, a Conor Loftus goal set Mayo on the right track as they ran out five-point winners.

Mayo negotiated their Newry assignment

Longford 1-14 Tyrone 2-15

Two early goals from Cathal McShane quickly ended any Longford hopes of another qualifier shock, as the Red Hands returned to winning ways following their defeat to Donegal.

While the 2018 All-Ireland finalists led 2-7 to 0-5 at the break, Longford did rally and stuck with their visitors throughout the second half, and a late Iarla O'Sullivan goal brought it back to four at full-time.

Although the Leinster county have produced some memorable upsets in the back door, this wasn't to be their day as Mickey Harte's charges secured safe passage through to the next round.

Cathal McShane celebrates his second goal

Antrim 0-14 Kildare 1-25

There were complications off the field in the build-up to the Corrigan Park clash, with questions surrounding the venue's suitability. On the field, it was far more straightforward.

Kildare emphatically bounced back from their defeat to Dublin to secure their place in Monday's Round 3 draw, with Fergal Conway's second-half goal setting them on the road to a 1-25 to 0-14 victory.

Neil Flynn and Adam Tyrrell scored 0-8 and 0-7 respectively en route to the 14-point win.

Fergal Conway scores the Lilywhites' goal early in the second half

Derry 0-12 Laois 1-13

A late goal from Eoin Lowry proved the difference as Laois secured an upset victory away to Derry in Owenbeg. In a meeting of the last two Division 4 champions, the sides went point-for-point throughout the game, but ultimately the O'Moore County edged the encounter.

Damian McErlain's Oakleafers find themselves out of the championship, as Laois march on.

Kieran Lillis of Laois takes on Derry's Ciaran McFaul

Leitrim 0-17 Clare 3-17

The Banner recorded a resounding victory away to Leitrim, as they progressed to the next round with ease.

After Colm Collins' side burst into a 2-12 to 0-6 lead at half-time, the game was virtually over at the break, as they ultimately won by nine.

The Banner were too strong for the Connacht side

Westmeath 2-13 Limerick 1-10

Westmeath backed up their 18-point win over Waterford with another comfortable victory over Munster opposition. The Treaty, who shocked Tipperary in the first round of Munster, are now out of the championship after back-to-back away losses.

Westmeath led by seven at the break, thanks to a goal from James Dolan on the stroke of half-time. Right after the restart, the Lake County hit again, with Joe Halligan finding the net. From there, it was too much for the Treaty to pull back as they succumbed to a six-point defeat.

