GAA Gaelic-football News

Home

Brian Barry

GAA Editor @BrianGBarry

Malanchy O'Rourke steps down as Monaghan manager

Last Updated: 22/06/19 10:00pm

Malachy O'Rourke took charge in late 2012
Malachy O'Rourke took charge in late 2012

Monaghan football manager Malachy O'Rourke has stepped down following his side's exit from the championship.

O'Rourke oversaw a hugely successful spell at the helm of the Farney County, winning Ulster titles in 2013 and 2015, and last summer guided them to their first All-Ireland semi-final since 1988.

Throughout the period, he firmly established them as a Division 1 team in the National League.

O'Rourke's side were unlucky not to reach the All-Ireland final last summer
O'Rourke's side were unlucky not to reach the All-Ireland final last summer

However, they endured a disappointing summer campaign this year, with losses to Cavan in the Ulster Championship and Armagh in the qualifiers.

Following the eight-point defeat to the Orchard County on Saturday evening in Clones, O'Rourke called time on his reign.

Also See:

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues on June 29, with a crucial double header in the football qualifiers.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/gaa.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK