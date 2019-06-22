Malanchy O'Rourke steps down as Monaghan manager

Malachy O'Rourke took charge in late 2012

Monaghan football manager Malachy O'Rourke has stepped down following his side's exit from the championship.

O'Rourke oversaw a hugely successful spell at the helm of the Farney County, winning Ulster titles in 2013 and 2015, and last summer guided them to their first All-Ireland semi-final since 1988.

Throughout the period, he firmly established them as a Division 1 team in the National League.

O'Rourke's side were unlucky not to reach the All-Ireland final last summer

However, they endured a disappointing summer campaign this year, with losses to Cavan in the Ulster Championship and Armagh in the qualifiers.

Following the eight-point defeat to the Orchard County on Saturday evening in Clones, O'Rourke called time on his reign.

