Roscommon vs Tyrone, Donegal vs Meath in Super 8s live and exclusive on Sky Sports

Donegal face Meath on Sunday

Roscommon vs Tyrone and Donegal vs Meath in the Super 8s will be shown live and exclusive on Sky Sports this weekend.

Super 8s groups Group 1 Group 2 Kerry Dublin Donegal Roscommon Mayo Tyrone Meath Cork

Tyrone's trip to Dr Hyde Park to take on Connacht champions Roscommon will take place on Saturday evening, with throw-in at 5pm. The game will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage getting underway on the Red Button at 4pm.

Tyrone have recovered from their Ulster semi-final defeat to build through the qualifiers, and showed in their win over Cavan on Saturday that they could have a major say in this year's All-Ireland conversation.

The Rossies, who upset Mayo and Galway en route to their provincial title, will be looking to defy the odds once again in the coming weeks.

2:35 Highlights of Tyrone's comfortable win over Cavan Highlights of Tyrone's comfortable win over Cavan

On Sunday, focus turns to Ballybofey where Ulster champions Donegal host Meath.

Declan Bonner's charges are being talked up in several quarters as the team best placed to challenge Dublin. They begin the All-Ireland series campaign at home to a Meath side who overcame Clare on Sunday afternoon.

The tie will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage getting underway at 1pm.