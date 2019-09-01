Cork 3-20 Galway 3-14: Rebels edge epic minor final

Conor Corbett celebrates a late equaliser in normal time

Cork are All-Ireland minor champions for 2019, after beating Galway 3-20 to 3-14 in an epic final after extra-time.

Suddenly, the storm clouds have lifted over Cork football. Less than six months on from the senior side's relegation to Division 3 of the National League, all is rosy for the Rebels. Ronan McCarthy's charges reached the Super 8s, and they have now added All-Ireland triumphs at both U20 and now minor.

The pre-match nerves were evident in the early stages, with both sides struggling to register their first score of the day.

It looked like a match that was crying out for someone to take it by the scruff of the neck, and it was the Tribesmen's Tomo Culhane who did just that. The Salthill star seemed un-markable in the first half, with virtually everything he touched turning into a score.

He finished with five points before the break, displaying competency off either foot to give the Westerners a three-point cushion.

Daniel Cox of Galway in action against Daniel Peet of Cork

When the teams re-emerged, the Connacht county looked to kick on, and Culhane helped them into a 0-10 to 0-6 advantage.

However, from there the Rebels clicked. First, Jack Cahalane struck for a goal to bring his side right back into the contest, and quickfire points from Darragh Cashman and Conor Corbett put them into the lead.

The sides then exchanged points, with Culhane keeping Galway in the hunt from placed balls.

Although the Munster side opened up a two-point lead with less than five minutes left on the clock, Galway forward Daniel Cox made a storming run through the heart of the Rebel defence to smash it into the net.

Jack Cahalane shoots to score his second-half goal

Undeterred, Cork battled on. Points from Conor Corbett and Luke Murphy kept them right in contention.

A late goal deep into injury-time from Niall Cunningham looked destined to seal it for the Tribesmen, but Cork went straight back up the field and Corbett raised a green flag of his own.

Culhane missed a free at the death, as it finished 2-13 apiece.

As extra-time began, Cork found the dream start. Substitute Ryan O'Donovan stole in for a goal, and they backed it up with three points. Ten minutes later, they had a 3-17 to 2-14 lead.

From there, they managed the game efficiciently, and a late goal from Galway's Niall Cunningham proved nothing more than a consolation as Cork held out for a famous victory.

_

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)

Scorers for Cork: Conor Corbett 1-8 (0-1 free), Ryan O'Donovan 1-2, Michael O'Neill 0-4 (0-1 free), Jack Cahalane 1-1, Darragh Campion 0-2, Patrick Cambell 0-2 (0-1 free), Luke Murphy 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Tomo Culhane 0-10 (0-7 frees), Niall Cunningham 2-0, Daniel Cox 1-2, Nathan Grainger 0-2.

Cork

1. Cian O'Leary

2. Adam Walsh Murphy

3. Daniel Linehan

4. Daniel Peet

5. Darragh Cashman

6. Neil Lordan

7. Joseph O'Shea

8. Jack Lawton

9. Kelan Scannell

10. Hugh Murphy

11. Conor Corbett

12. Eoghan Nash

13. Michael O'Neill

14. Patrick Cambell

15. Jack Cahalane

Subs:

Sean Andrews for Daniel Peet (35th minute)

Nathan Gough for Joseph O'Shea (46th minute)

Luke Murphy for Eoghan Nash (51st minute)

Ryan O'Donovan for Jack Cahalane (60th minute)

Tadhg O'Donohue for Adam Walsh Murphy (69th minute)

Jack Cahalane for Patrick Cambell (77th minute)

Eoghan Nash for Jack Lawton (78th minute)

Galway

1. Donie Halloran

2. Jonathan McGrath

3. Ruairí King

4. Liam Tevnan

5. Cian Hernon

6. Ethan Fiorentini

7. Kyle O'Neill

8. James McLaughlin

9. Daniel O'Flaherty

10. Evan Nolan

11. Warren Seoige

12. Dylan Brady

13. Nathan Grainger

14. Tomo Culhane

15. Daniel Cox

Subs:

Conal Gallagher for Daniel O'Flaherty (52nd minute)

Niall Cunningham for Nathan Grainger (56th minute)

Darragh Kennedy for Evan Nolan (56th minute)

James Webb for Cian Hernon (57th minute)

Alan Naughton for Daniel Cox (78th minute)

Daniel McNulty for Kyle O'Neill (78th minute)

