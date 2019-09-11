Brian Barry
Wexford GAA ratify Paul Galvin as new senior football manager
Former Kerry footballer Paul Galvin has been rubber-stamped as the new manager of the county's footballers.
A four-time All-Ireland winner as a player, the Kerry man will take up his first inter-county job with the Yellowbellies, after being ratified on Tuesday evening.
At tonight’s county board meeting, Paul Galvin was ratified by delegates as Senior Football Manager for a 2 year term. Paul’s backroom team is comprised of: Tadhg O Donoghue, Eamon Sayers and former Wexford footballers Mattie Forde and Shane Roche. pic.twitter.com/h2kRlPjvGh— Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) September 10, 2019
The Model County have struggled in recent years, sinking to Division 4 of the National Football League, and are without a championship win since 2017.
However, there is an optimism within the county that such a high-profile appointment can provide a shot in the arm.
Wexford legend Mattie Forde will join Galvin's backroom team, along with Tadhg O Donoghue, Eamon Sayers and Shane Roche.
Galvin replaces Paul McLoughlin, who was in charge for two seasons.
