Wexford GAA ratify Paul Galvin as new senior football manager

Paul Galvin has moved into management

Former Kerry footballer Paul Galvin has been rubber-stamped as the new manager of the county's footballers.

A four-time All-Ireland winner as a player, the Kerry man will take up his first inter-county job with the Yellowbellies, after being ratified on Tuesday evening.

At tonight’s county board meeting, Paul Galvin was ratified by delegates as Senior Football Manager for a 2 year term. Paul’s backroom team is comprised of: Tadhg O Donoghue, Eamon Sayers and former Wexford footballers Mattie Forde and Shane Roche. pic.twitter.com/h2kRlPjvGh — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) September 10, 2019

The Model County have struggled in recent years, sinking to Division 4 of the National Football League, and are without a championship win since 2017.

However, there is an optimism within the county that such a high-profile appointment can provide a shot in the arm.

Wexford legend Mattie Forde will join Galvin's backroom team, along with Tadhg O Donoghue, Eamon Sayers and Shane Roche.

Mattie Forde has worked on the Yellowbellies' backroom team in the past

Galvin replaces Paul McLoughlin, who was in charge for two seasons.

