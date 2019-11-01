Stephen Cluxton scoops Footballer of the Year as All-Stars named

Stephen Cluxton was central to the Dubs' success

Fresh from their fifth All-Ireland title in succession, seven Dublin players have been named on the 2019 All-Star team.

Stephen Cluxton, Michael Fitzsimons, Brian Howard, Jack McCaffrey, Brian Fenton, Paul Mannion and Con O'Callaghan have all been honoured, as the Sky Blues dominate the team.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Kerry have four included, with Tom O'Sullivan, David Moran, Sean O'Shea and David Clifford picking up accolades.

Ronan McNamee and Cathal McShane and are honoured after helping Tyrone to an All-Ireland semi-final. Mayo's sole representative is Paddy Durcan, while Donegal's is Michael Murphy.

Cluxton took the top individual honour of the evening in football, beating O'Callaghan and Jack McCaffrey to the prize.

It caps a dream year for Seamus Callanan, who scored a goal in every game en route to captaining the Premier to All-Ireland glory

Meanwhile, Tipperary's Seamus Callanan has been named Hurler of the Year for the first time, having narrowly missed out on the distinction in 2016.

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

3. Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)

4. Tom O'Sullivan (Kerry)

5. Paddy Durcan (Mayo)

6. Brian Howard (Dublin)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

9. David Moran (Kerry)

10. Paul Mannion (Dublin)

11. Sean O'Shead (Kerry)

12. Michael Murphy (Donegal)

13. David Clifford (Kerry)

14. Cathal McShane (Tyrone)

15. Con O'Callaghan (Dublin)

Kerry's Seán O'Shea was voted Young Footballer of the Year, as Adrian Mullen of Kilkenny was named as Young Hurler of the Year.

The All-Star Hurling team was named on Thursday.