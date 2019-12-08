Ciaran McDonald joins Mayo backroom team

Ciaran McDonald is regarded as one of the finest Mayo players of the modern era

Mayo GAA have confirmed that James Horan has added Ciaran McDonald to his senior football backroom team.

The 44-year-old is a legend within the county, playing for their senior footballers between 1994 and 2008. This is viewed as a major coup for Horan as Mayo look to improve on what was a promising 2019 season.

It was confirmed that McDonald's role will be to work closely with James Burke in a coaching capacity.

"I am really delighted to welcome Ciaran into the support team of Mayo GAA," said Horan. "He brings a wealth of experience, vision and skill to our coaching set up and this will also fit in very well with the development phase we are currently in with this senior squad. Eleven years on from his last senior appearance for Mayo, Ciaran is still being acknowledged nationally as one of the finest exponents of the modern era."

McDonald's presence will come as a boost to the squad

McDonald added that he is enthusiastic ahead of the new season.

"I am really delighted to have been invited by James to join his backroom team. I really admire the work being done behind the scenes and the highly professional way in which James is moving it forward. I am excited about both the approach and potential of these talented players over the coming years.

"We saw some great new young players coming onto the field this year and there is a good pipeline of talent coming through thanks to the good work being done at underage and academy level throughout the county. I hope to add to that and will assist in every way I can.

"I'm really relishing the opportunity to be back involved with the Mayo senior football team once again."