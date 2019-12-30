New inter-county managers: 12 men taking the reins in 2020

Dessie Farrell is among of new managers on the intercounty scene

As 2020 dawns, we look at the 12 incoming inter-county managers and what they can achieve in their respective counties.

The high-profile appointments

Dessie Farrell (Dublin)

There will naturally be huge focus on Farrell, following Jim Gavin's departure. Will it prove to be a poisoned chalice? Many are suggesting that anything less than All-Ireland glory will mean 2020 will go down as a failure for Dublin.

No pressure then, Dessie.

But the Na Fianna man has shown he has the credentials, and has a working relationship with the majority of the current crop having led the county to All-Ireland glory at minor and U21 levels in recent years.

Goals for 2020: Retain Sam Maguire.

Jack O'Connor (Kildare)

Perhaps the most intriguing appointment of the lot, O'Connor's arrival in Kildare is sure to offer the Leinster Championship some much-needed intrigue.

The former All-Ireland winning boss will be aiming to bridge the gap to Dublin, and his impact has been immediate with Daniel Flynn rejoining the panel.

The Lilywhites showed at times under Cian O'Neill that they can mix it with the country's elite - O'Connor will be looking to do it on a more consistent basis.

Goals for 2020: A return to Division 1 and the Super 8s.

The three-time All-Ireland winning boss will be eager to unlock Kildare's potential

Padraic Joyce (Galway)

The supporters have been crying out for a more expansive style of football from the Tribesmen, and Joyce has vowed to do just that.

The men in maroon clearly have the talent and potential, but have not always added up to the sum of their parts.

With the Corofin contingent certain to be back into the squad at the end of January, Joyce will be looking to use the league as a springboard for a long, successful season.

Goals for 2020: A Connacht title, and All-Ireland semi-final appearance.

Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney (Monaghan)

Banty is back. Malachy O'Rourke's departure could prove to be the end of an era for a golden generation of Farney footballers, but McEnaney will be hoping he still can get the best out of Conor McManus, Rory Beggan and co in the coming years.

Having worked with many of the county's young stars coming through, the ex-Meath and Wexford boss will feel the talent is there for the senior side to continue to challenge Tyrone and Donegal at Ulster's top table.

Goals for 2020: Maintain Division 1 status and reach the Ulster final.

McEnaney takes charge of his native county for the second time

Rory Gallagher (Derry)

Gallagher takes on his third county job, having already overseen Donegal and Fermanagh in recent years.

His style of play has had its detractors, but he drastically improved the fortunes of Fermanagh during his two seasons on Erneside.

Derry showed signs of life under Damian McErlain last year, impressing during their ascent to Division 3. Gallagher will feel they can make it back-to-back promotions, and secure a spot in the top-tier championship in 2020.

Goals for 2020: Promotion to Division 2, and a first win in Ulster since 2015.

Paul Galvin (Wexford)

Galvin does not boast as strong a CV as those aforementioned on the list, nor will Wexford be aiming as high as the five counties in question. However, it is an utterly intriguing appointment.

The former Footballer of the Year winner's profile will come as a boost to the big ball in the county, but that alone will not improve the Yellowbellies' on-field fortunes.

The Model County have not won a championship game since 2017, and that will need to change quickly in order to establish momentum during his tenure.

Goals for 2020: Promotion from Division 4, and pick up a championship win

Galvin's switch to the south east has garnered lots of attention

The ones to watch

Davy Burke (Wicklow)

Appointed as a senior inter-county manager at just 31, Burke's stock is quickly rising. Last year, he led his native Kildare to an U20 All-Ireland title and backed it up this year with a county title at the helm of Newbridge outfit Sarsfields.

Although the Garden County have struggled in recent seasons, Burke will be hoping to improve their fortunes. Judging by his CV at this point, you would not bet against him.

Goals for 2020: Similar to neighbours Wexford, rising out of the bottom tier of the league should be the aim.

Burke has enjoyed huge success in his managerial career to date

Mike Quirke (Laois)

Kerry native Quirke will be hoping to continue the good work of county-man John Sugrue in Laois.

The O'Moore County rose from Division 4 to Division 2 in the space of two seasons, and the first objective will be to consolidate their lofty position. From there, they will be hoping for a run in Leinster.

Goals for 2020: Avoid relegation from Division 2.

David Power (Tipperary)

Following a remarkable tenure, Liam Kearns bowed out after a disappointing 2019 season. The Premier were relegated in the league and suffered a swift summer exit.

Tipp will feel they are too good to play in the new second-tier championship, and will have two opportunities to avoid that fate - league promotion or reach a provincial decider. Both could be achievable.

Goals for 2020: Return to Division 2, and reach the Munster final.

Ryan McMenamin (Fermanagh)

'Ricey' takes his first steps into inter-county management, having worked closely under Gallagher in Fermanagh. That continuity will stand to the group, as McMenamin was centrally involved in their progress over the last two years.

Goals for 2020: Stay in Division 2, and a run in Ulster does not seem unrealistic given their draw.

McMenamin was a selector with the county in recent years

Michael Maher (London)

Maher told Sky Sports in April of his ambitions to cultivate more homegrown talent in the English capital. That would suggest his tenure could be more of a long-term project rather than a quick-fix.

He will be hoping to turn McGovern Park into a real fortress, ahead of the visit of Roscommon in May.

Goals for 2020: Build on their promising showing against Galway last year, and become more competitive in Division 4.

Gerry Fox (New York)

New York's status in the championship is the subject of debate, amid talk of restructuring.

For now, Fox takes charge and has assembled an interesting backroom team. They will have their work cut out to find a first championship win, however, with Galway heading to Gaelic Park in May.

Goals for 2020: Remain competitive against Galway in May.