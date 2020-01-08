Cork ladies footballers set for Pairc Ui Chaoimh double-header with men's side

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will play host to the Rebel County's men's and women's teams on Saturday, January 25

The Cork ladies footballers will grace Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the first time later this month, when they open their Lidl National League defence against Westmeath.

The game will be part of a double-header on Saturday, January 25, with the men's side facing Offaly afterwards.

Ephie Fitzgerald's Munster champions will lock horns with the Lake County at the Leeside venue, with a 4pm throw-in time, as they begin the quest to retain the crown.

Cork beat Galway in last year's National League final

This is the first time the Cork ladies footballers will get the opportunity to play a competitive fixture at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

They had been pencilled in for two games at the venue during the 2019 Lidl National League campaign but the ground was later made unavailable due to necessary remedial work.

Speaking on behalf of Cork GAA, chairperson Tracey Kennedy said: "Cork County Board is delighted to be able to facilitate this double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

"It's a very special occasion, as these will be the first inter-county games played on the new pitch surface, and it's wonderful to have both our men's and women's teams involved. I look forward to many more of these double-headers in the future."

Cork Ladies Senior Football captain Doireann O'Sullivan added: "First of all, it's a huge stepping stone for us, and with that bit of history as well.

"Everybody was disappointed when that was unfortunately, and through nobody's fault, taken away from us last year.

"We're really looking forward to it and when you think of the great players who went before us who didn't have this opportunity, we're really lucky.

"There's the added bonus that it's a double-header and hopefully there will be a good crowd at it.

"It's a stepping stone for ladies football and for Cork as well. We're delighted with it."