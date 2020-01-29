DCU 0-14 IT Carlow 0-7: Dochas Eireann claim Sigerson Cup

David Garland of DCU Dochas Eireann in action against Richard Hitchcock of IT Carlow

DCU are Sigerson Cup champions for the fifth time, and for the first occasion since 2015, after a 0-14 to 0-7 final win over IT Carlow on Wednesday night.

Sigerson Cup Champions 2020 pic.twitter.com/4Wbazf8UuO — DCU Dóchas Éireann (@DCUGAAAcademy) January 29, 2020

The north Dublin side, who recorded comprehensive wins over Queen's University Belfast and UCD in recent weeks, were too strong for the Carlow outfit as they out-pointed their opponents in a low-scoring affair.

IT Carlow's run came to an end, after beating IT Tralee, UCC and Letterkenny IT en route to the decider.

DCU Dochas Eireann spurned a number of goal chances in the first half, which kept ITC in the contest.

Sean Bugler starred for DCU, after featuring for Dublin against Kerry on Saturday night

However, the dominance of Paddy Christie's charges eventually began to tell on the scoreboard. Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford, Monaghan stars Micheal Bannigan and David Garland, along with Shane Carthy, added points to give them a three-point lead at the break, 0-5 to 0-2.

Pat Critchley would not have been too disappointed with his team's deficit at the break, given how the half panned out.

However, the game opened up in the second half, and despite the impressive performance of Cian Farrell, ITC began to get overrun.

The Dublin outfit were finding space and picking their opponents apart. Paddy Small was lively in the forwards, as they stretched clear.

A late fisted point from Sean Bugler ensured the seven-point victory for DCU, and, on the balance of the entire campaign, few can disagree that worthy winners prevailed.