National League: Dublin and Kerry overcome Connacht opposition

Dublin took care of business in MacHale Park

A round-up of Saturday's action in the National Leagues, as Dublin and Kerry picked up wins against Mayo and Galway respectively.

Gaelic football

Division 1

Dublin picked up their first win of 2020, as they saw off 14-man Mayo in Castlebar, 1-11 to 0-8.

James Horan's team enjoyed the ascendancy for much of the first half, but a straight red card to Jordan Flynn tipped the balance in the favour of the All-Ireland champions. From there Dessie Farrell's side showed their class as they ran out six-point winners, with Dean Rock chipping in with 1-3.

Meanwhile, Kerry saw off a strong Galway performance in Tralee to win 1-15 to 2-11. Padraic Joyce's side asked questions of the home side, but a late Killian Spillane point sealed the victory for the Kingdom after Shane Walsh and Johnny Heaney had found the net for the Tribesmen.

Killian Spillane celebrates after scoring the winner

Division 2

Laois continued their positive start under Mike Quirke, as they upset Armagh to win 0-16 to 0-10 at O'Moore Park. Despite an impressive opening day win over Cavan, the Orchard County were unable to back it up and the Leinster side secured their first win of the campaign after last week's draw away to Roscommon.

Elsewhere, Cavan staged a late comeback to deny Westmeath at Breffni Park, winning 1-17 to 1-13 thanks to a late goal from Chris Conway.

Division 3

Down overcame Ulster rivals Derry, 0-14 to 0-12 at Páirc Esler to move to the top of the Division 3 table after last week's draw with Tipperary.

Division 4

Paul Galvin's Wexford side picked up their first win of the competition, recovering from last week's defeat to Antrim to overturn Carlow. The Model County secured a 2-10 to 1-6 victory over their Leinster neighbours.

Hurling

Cork out-gunned Tipperary in an entertaining clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Group A of Division 1. Kieran Kingston's side clinched the narrow 2-24 to 1-25 victory after goals from Robbie O'Flynn and Patrick Horgan.

The Rebels got one over on their great rivals

The Glen Rovers man turned on the style as he scored 1-9 for the Rebels in a performance that earned him the man of the match award.

The game ended on a sour note however, with Tipperary's John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer being stretchered off in injury-time.

Earlier in the day, there were wins for Kildare and Sligo over English teams. The Lilywhites comfortably accounted for Warwickshire 5-19 to 0-1, while the Yeats County beat Lancashire 3-18 to 1-15.