Dublin 1-15 Donegal 1-14: Sky Blues dig deep for Croke Park win

John Small of Dublin in action against Peadar Mogan of Donegal

A second-half turnaround saw Dublin continue their unbeaten start to the National League, as they overcame Donegal 1-15 to 1-14.

Dessie Farrell's side are growing a habit of simply refusing to lose, no matter how grave the situation.

After rescuing results from losing positions against Kerry, Mayo and Monaghan in recent weeks, they repeated the trick at Croke Park on Saturday night as they came back from a five-point deficit to overcome the Ulster champions.

There was drama within minutes of throw-in. Michael Murphy could have considered himself lucky to only be shown a yellow card by referee Maurice Deegan, after the Glenswilly man caught David Byrne with a high challenge under the Hogan Stand.

However, Donegal weren't going to let that stall any momentum.

Shortly afterwards, the ball was in the back of the Dublin net, with Hugh McFadden storming up the field and burying it past Evan Comerford.

Tír Chonaill kicked on, bursting into a 1-5 to 0-3 lead with Murphy and Jamie Brennan keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

It could have been worse from a Dublin perspective, were it not for an impressive save from Comerford. The Ballymun Kickhams goalkeeper closed down Ryan McHugh and blocked his shot, but Brennan collected the scraps and fisted over for a point.

However, the Sky Blues pushed back in the second quarter, with Ciarán Kilkenny and Seán Bugler among those to help reduce the deficit to 1-6 to 0-7 at the break.

Donegal dominated much of the first half

Declan Bonner's side enjoyed a bright start to the second half, with Ciarán Thompson and Peadar Mogan adding a point apiece.

However, the tide was turning and Dublin were applying pressure to their visitors all over the field.

Brian Fenton kicked two points in as many minutes, moments before an excellent Comerford save from a fierce Paddy McBrearty shot.

In the 60th minute, Colm Basquel levelled it. Dublin were enjoying all the momentum, and were beginning to get the breaks.

Four minutes from time, the turning point arrived.

Brian Howard took on an ambitious shot from close to the Hogan Stand. Donegal 'keeper Shaun Patton looked to deal with the dropping ball like he had done so often throughout the game. However, he fumbled it in the air, and Paul Mannion was on hand to palm it into the net.

From there, it was a mere question of the Dubs closing it out, and there's no team better for such a task as David Byrne popped up with a late point which proved crucial.

Despite a McBrearty score, Bonner's side couldn't find a leveller, as John Small and Michael Murphy were shown late reds for second bookings.

Michael Murphy put in a man of the match display, but it wasn't enough as Donegal fell agonisingly short

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

Attendance: 26,153

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 0-4 (0-3 frees), Paul Mannion 1-0, Brian Fenton 0-2, Brian Howard 0-2, Ciarán Kilkenny 0-2 (0-1 mark), Seán Bugler 0-2, David Byrne 0-1, Colm Basquel 0-1, Cormac Costello 0-1.

Scorers for Donegal: Michael Murphy 0-5 (0-2 frees, 0-1 mark), Hugh McFadden 1-1, Peadar Mogan 0-2, Ciarán Thompson 0-2 (0-1 free), Jamie Brennan 0-2, Michael Langan 0-1, Paddy McBrearty 0-1.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford

2. Eoin Murchan

3. David Byrne

4. Michael Fitzsimons

5. Niall Scully

6. John Small

7. Cillian O'Shea

8. Brian Fenton

9. James McCarthy

10. Brian Howard

11. Ciarán Kilkenny

12. Seán Bugler

13. Paul Mannion

14. Kevin McManamon

15. Dean Rock

Subs:

Cormac Costello for Craig Diaz (half-time)

Colm Basquel for Kevin McManamon (54th minute)

Aaron Byrne for Seán Bugler (68th minute)

Paddy Small for Dean Rock (73rd minute)

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton

2. Caolan Ward

3. Neil McGee

4. Eoghan Bán Gallagher

5. Ryan McHugh

22. Daire Ó Baoill

7. Odhrán McFadden Ferry

8. Hugh McFadden

9. Michael Langan

10. Paul Brennan

11. Ciarán Thompson

12. Caolan McGonigle

20. Peadar Mogan

14. Michael Murphy

15. Jamie Brennan

Subs:

Niall O'Donnell for Paul Brennan (47th minute)

Paddy McBrearty for Caolan McGonigle (53rd minute)

Brendan McCole for Caolan Ward (55th minute)

Eoin McHugh for Jamie Brennan (62nd minute)