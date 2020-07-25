Club football round-up: Castlehaven among Clontibret the winners

Cork hurler Damien Cahalane of Castlehaven in action against Pádraig Hodnett of Carbery Rangers in the Cork SFC

All the big results from a hectic weekend of Gaelic football club action, with competitions getting underway in Cork, Dublin and Kerry.

Cork

Brothers Brian and Michael Hurley contributed 0-10 for Castlehaven, as they defeated 2016 winners Carbery Rangers in a West Cork derby.

Clonakilty beat Carrigaline to move on top of Group 1 alongside 2018 champions St Finbarr's, after the Togher outfit were too strong for Ballincollig.

Munster champions Nemo Rangers also picked up a win, as did Douglas and Newcestown.

Nemo's Luke Connolly finds the top corner against Valley Rovers

Dublin

There were no significant shocks in capital this weekend, with big guns Kilmacud Crokes, Ballyboden St Enda's, St Vincent's and Ballymun Kickhams getting two points on the board.

Michael Darragh Macauley of Ballyboden St Enda's being marked by Mayo star Chris Barrett, who recently transferred to Clontarf

Last year's finalists Thomas Davis' were too strong for Round Towers Lusk, while St Jude's registered a 1-10 to 0-8 victory over Na Fianna.

Monaghan

Clontibret were forced to settle for a draw with Ballybay, as it finished 1-9 apiece after Vinnie Corey found the net for the 2019 champions.

Meanwhile, Magheracloone Mitchells edged Inniskeen 2-9 to 1-11, Scotstown overcame Truagh 0-17 to 1-12, and Latton O'Rahilly saw off Castleblayney Faughs 1-13 to 0-9.

Conor McManus of Clontibret in action against Drew Wylie of Ballybay

Kerry

In the Kingdom's Club Championship, a goal from Stephen O'Brien and points from Sean O'Shea helped Kenmare Shamrocks past Kerins O'Rahily's.

A late Paul Geaney point earned Dingle a 1-12 to 1-12 draw with Austin Stacks, after the Tralee side had led thanks to a goal from Kieran Donaghy.

Killarney Legion beat Kilcummin, 0-15 to 1-10, while Dr Crokes defeated Templenoe 1-18 to 0-11 on Friday night.

David Moran of Kerins O'Rahilly's takes on Kevin O'Sullivan of Kenmare Shamrocks

Roscommon

Padraig Pearses pulled off a dramatic comeback against Boyle. After trailing 0-4 to 3-7, last year's winners salvaged a 2-10 to 3-7 draw.

It was not the only draw of the weekend in the Connacht County, as Clann na nGael and St Brigid's shared the spoils, 1-14 each.

Elphin, Western Gaels, St Croans and Michael Glaveys also picked up victories.

Around the country...

Ferbane, Shamrocks, Cappincur and Rhode won in Offaly.

Reigning champions St Patrick's of Wicklow overcame Newtown, while Lámh Dhearg beat Naomh Eoin in Antrim.