GAA, FAI and IRFU adopt joint-approach to return fans to matches

All sport in Ireland is currently being played behind closed doors

Ireland's three major sporting bodies, the GAA, FAI and IRFU have announced they are making a joint submission to the Government with a view to re-introducing fans at matches.

The Irish Government moved all sports in the country behind closed doors on August 18, in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. That stance is set to be reviewed next week.

Ahead of the decision, the three associations released simultaneous statements on Friday evening, announcing they are working together as they approach the Government on the issue.

"The FAI, GAA and IRFU met today to discuss a collaborative approach to the development of a submission to Government on a roadmap for the safe return of supporters to stadia," read the joint-statement.

"It has been agreed that a further meeting will be held early next week, following the publication of the Government's new roadmap for living with Covid-19. This meeting will consider how the three governing bodies move forward together."

In the six counties north of the border, 400 people are currently allowed to gather at sporting events.