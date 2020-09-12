GAA elect to proceed with 2020 championship plans

The All-Ireland Championships will go ahead this winter

The GAA's central council met on Saturday afternoon and announced their intention to push on with plans to hold the 2020 intercounty championships.

Amidst a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Ireland over recent weeks, and little prospect of fans returning to grounds, doubts were cast on the tournaments' feasibility this year.

But white smoke emerged from Croke Park after the afternoon's conversations, noting that the government will be offering financial support to the association.

"The GAA's Ard Chomhairle held a meeting online earlier today where it was decided to formally proceed with plans to stage the All-Ireland senior, under-20 and minor inter-county football and hurling championships for 2020," read a statement.

"The decision was made following positive interaction with the Government and an understanding that specific financial supports will be made available.

"Due to the reduced level of funding available as a result of the pandemic, a series of strict financial controls will be put in place by the association which will govern the costs and preparation of teams.

"In addition to this, a plan and a series of protocols produced by the association's Covid Advisory Group, and which will facilitate the safe staging of intercounty games, will be circulated to counties.

"Following consultation with the counties, it was agreed that London, Warwickshire and Lancashire will not be involved in the 2020 championships.

"The special emergency powers for the administration of the association have been re-approved and extended until December 4."

