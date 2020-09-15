Sport in Ireland to welcome back fans following new Government guidelines

Sport in Ireland has been behind closed doors since August 18

Fans can return to sporting events in Ireland under the Irish Government's new plans to deal with coronavirus in the country, which were unveiled on Tuesday.

Up to 100 spectators outdoors and 50 spectators indoors will be allowed at matches and events, with up to 200 for "outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000".

Meanwhile, there is likely to be special consideration made for large stadia where larger crowds could be allowed to attend matches.

"For very large purpose built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events," read the guidelines.

However, An Taoiseach Micheal Martin said that reports of an agreement that 5,000 could be accommodated in larger grounds were wide of the mark.

"There hasn't been any discussion about 5,000. Just to clarify that," he said.

"But that remains, in terms of larger sporting events towards the end of the year, there will be ongoing engagement between NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) and the various sectors involved about what could happen or what might be organised for a bigger event. But nothing specific in terms of numbers on that."

This comes as a significant boost to sporting organisations in the country, with the GAA set to kick off the inter-county championships next month.