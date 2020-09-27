Club football round-up: Ballymun triumph in Dublin, Corofin stunned
Last Updated: 27/09/20 7:33pm
A round-up of the weekend's Gaelic football club action, as Ballymun Kickhams claimed the Dublin SFC title.
Dublin SFC
Ballymun Kickhams won just their fourth county title, and first since 2012, with a dominant 1-19 to 0-8 win over reigning Leinster champs Ballyboden St Enda's.
A second-quarter surge from the northside club saw them establish a 0-14 to 0-4 lead at the half-way point. From there, they showed enough class to see out the result, with a late Dean Rock penalty sealing a famous victory.
Galway SFC
All-Ireland champions Corofin suffered their first defeat in Galway since 2012, as Mountbellew/Moylough secured an upset 2-13 to 0-12 win.
They are through to the final and will face Moycullen, who saw off Tuam Stars 3-14 to 1-15.
Kerry SFC
East Kerry retained their county title in the Kingdom, after a comfortable 2-15 to 0-9 victory over Mid Kerry in an all-divisional-side clash.
David Clifford's wonder-goal set his side on the way, with the county captain notching 1-4, while Darragh Roche scored 1-3.
Kildare SFC
Last year's Dermot Bourke Cup winners Sarsfields are out, after falling to Athy in the semi-final, 1-10 to 0-10.
Athy will take on 2018 Leinster champs Moorefield, who overcame Celbridge 0-14 to 1-9.
County final results
|Cavan SFC
|Kingscourt 2-12 Crosserlough 2-12
|Clare SFC
|Kilmurry Ibrickane 1-12 Cratloe 0-12
|Westmeath SFC
|St Loman's 0-17 Tyrrellspass 2-09 (AET)
|Tipperary SFC
|Clonmel Commercials 1-16 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-15
|Louth SFC
|Naomh Mairtin 1-13 Ardee St Mary's 1-09
|Leitrim SFC
|Mohill 0-14 St Mary's 0-9
|Fermanagh SFC
|Ederney 2-8 Derrygonnelly 1-6
Around the country...
Reigning Derry champions Magherafelt will put their title on the line against three-time Ulster winners Slaughtneil in the county final, as the two sides overcame Loup and Ballinderry respectively.
Ballylanders and Adare will contest the Limerick showpiece. Rathgormack are through to the Waterford final, awaiting the winners of Ballinacourty vs The Nire. In Wexford, Castletown and Starlights are through to the decider after winning their semi-finals this weekend.
Meanwhile, the Donegal final and Longford semi-finals were postponed due to coronavirus issues.
