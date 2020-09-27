Club football round-up: Ballymun triumph in Dublin, Corofin stunned

Ballymun Kickhams captain James McCarthy, centre, lifts the Clerys Perpetual Cup alongside Paddy and John Small

A round-up of the weekend's Gaelic football club action, as Ballymun Kickhams claimed the Dublin SFC title.

Dublin SFC

Ballymun Kickhams won just their fourth county title, and first since 2012, with a dominant 1-19 to 0-8 win over reigning Leinster champs Ballyboden St Enda's.

A second-quarter surge from the northside club saw them establish a 0-14 to 0-4 lead at the half-way point. From there, they showed enough class to see out the result, with a late Dean Rock penalty sealing a famous victory.

Philly McMahon of Ballymun Kickhams in action against Conal Keaney of Ballyboden St Enda's

Galway SFC

All-Ireland champions Corofin suffered their first defeat in Galway since 2012, as Mountbellew/Moylough secured an upset 2-13 to 0-12 win.

They are through to the final and will face Moycullen, who saw off Tuam Stars 3-14 to 1-15.

Corofin's remarkable run has come to an end

Kerry SFC

East Kerry retained their county title in the Kingdom, after a comfortable 2-15 to 0-9 victory over Mid Kerry in an all-divisional-side clash.

David Clifford's wonder-goal set his side on the way, with the county captain notching 1-4, while Darragh Roche scored 1-3.

David Clifford celebrates after scoring his side's first goal

Kildare SFC

Last year's Dermot Bourke Cup winners Sarsfields are out, after falling to Athy in the semi-final, 1-10 to 0-10.

Athy will take on 2018 Leinster champs Moorefield, who overcame Celbridge 0-14 to 1-9.

County final results Cavan SFC Kingscourt 2-12 Crosserlough 2-12 Clare SFC Kilmurry Ibrickane 1-12 Cratloe 0-12 Westmeath SFC St Loman's 0-17 Tyrrellspass 2-09 (AET) Tipperary SFC Clonmel Commercials 1-16 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-15 Louth SFC Naomh Mairtin 1-13 Ardee St Mary's 1-09 Leitrim SFC Mohill 0-14 St Mary's 0-9 Fermanagh SFC Ederney 2-8 Derrygonnelly 1-6

Around the country...

Reigning Derry champions Magherafelt will put their title on the line against three-time Ulster winners Slaughtneil in the county final, as the two sides overcame Loup and Ballinderry respectively.

Ballylanders and Adare will contest the Limerick showpiece. Rathgormack are through to the Waterford final, awaiting the winners of Ballinacourty vs The Nire. In Wexford, Castletown and Starlights are through to the decider after winning their semi-finals this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Donegal final and Longford semi-finals were postponed due to coronavirus issues.

Watch Inside The Game every Wednesday on Sky Sports Arena. You can catch up on this week's episode on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.