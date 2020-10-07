Sky Sports' live GAA games announced: 14 fixtures confirmed for 2020 championships

The race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup will get underway live on Sky Sports, with Dublin vs Laois in Leinster

Sky Sports has announced its 14 live games for the upcoming GAA Championships.

The coverage will get underway on Saturday, October 24 with the Leinster Hurling Championship meeting between Dublin and Laois. Mattie Kenny's charges will be seeking revenge for last year's shock defeat.

The following week has a double-header, with old rivals facing off in provincial championships. First up will be Monaghan vs Cavan in the Ulster Football Championship, before Cork and Waterford face off in the Munster Hurling Championship.

The third weekend of action sees Dessie Farrell take charge of his first championship game, as reigning All-Ireland football champs Dublin open their campaign against Westmeath. This will be preceded by a knockout hurling tie between two sides beaten in the provincial championships.

Dublin and Tipperary will be hoping to retain their All-Ireland titles

In light of the limits on spectators due to coronavirus restrictions, Sky Sports has decided to show all games live on Sky Sports Mix. The move means all Sky customers, even those who don't have a Sky Sports subscription, will get to watch the action and be inside the game. Sky Sports Mix is available in approximately 900,000 homes in Ireland, on Sky channel 416 and Virgin channel 409.

The coverage of live games will be complemented by Inside The Game, our weekly GAA discussion show every Wednesday evening on Sky Sports Mix.

You can stay up to date with all the latest news, interviews and analysis on SkySports.com/GAA, the Sky Sports App

Live GAA games on Sky Sports

Dublin vs Laois, Leinster SHC (Saturday October 24)*

Monaghan vs Cavan, Ulster SFC (Saturday, October 31)*

Cork vs Waterford, Munster SHC (Saturday, October 31)*

Hurling Qualifier (Saturday, November 7)*

Dublin vs Westmeath, Leinster SFC (Saturday, November 7)*

Donegal/Tyrone vs Armagh/Derry, Ulster SFC (Saturday, November 14)*

Hurling Qualifier (Saturday, November 14)*

All-Ireland Hurling Quarter-Final (Saturday, November 21)*

All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final (Saturday, November 28)

All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final (Sunday, November 29)

All-Ireland Football Semi-Final (Saturday, December 5)

All-Ireland Football Semi-Final (Sunday, December 6)

All-Ireland Hurling Final (Sunday, December 13)

All-Ireland Football Final (Saturday, December 19)

*Exclusively live on Sky Sports Mix

Punditry team

The Sky Sports punditry team of Kieran Donaghy, Peter Canavan, Jamesie O'Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning will be back on our screens from October.

Lead commentary will come from Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty with co-commentary from Nicky English and Paul Earley.

Gráinne McElwain will step into Rachel Wyse's shoes this year and will join Brian Carney as co-host of Sky Sports' GAA coverage and Inside the Game.

Gráinne McElwain will step into Rachel Wyse's shoes this year and will join Brian Carney as co-host of Sky Sports' GAA coverage and Inside the Game.