Cork footballer Ciaran Sheehan to miss championship season through injury

Cork must plan for their Munster semi-final against Kerry without Ciaran Sheehan

Cork footballer Ciaran Sheehan has been ruled out of the upcoming inter-county season with a knee injury.

The 2010 All-Ireland winner, who returned home after a professional Australian Rules career last year, came into the Rebels panel for the 2020 season.

However, he will not feature in the inter-county season's restart, after underdoing a 'minor procedure' on his knee.

"Ciaran was trying to manage a knee issue and was doing it," said Cork manager Ronan McCarthy on Monday night.

"But what happens is you get to a point where you are only playing bits and pieces of matches, you are only training, maybe, a quarter of the time. And at some stage you have to make a call on it. We made the call and he is happy with the procedure, it is not a major procedure.

"You are looking at four to six weeks, but what it does is tie up an ongoing issue. Hopefully, we will have him in good shape, ready for the new season, if that ever happens."

Sheehan had been living in Australia since 2013

Meanwhile, Fermoy's Tomas Clancy and Kevin Crowley are also ruled out, joining Liam O'Donovan on the list of players who will miss the 2020 inter-county campaign.

However, there is better news on the fitness front as Sean Powter and Sean White are approaching full fitness.

"Sean White came back in with us and was fine, was training," McCarthy said. "He nicked his hamstring in a club hurling championship game for Clonakilty. We expect him back this week.

"Sean Powter was back in with us and was training very well. He gave his a small little nick, as well. Both players are players with a history of hamstring trouble and you are obviously going to be cautious with them.

"Sean White should be back training fully this week at some stage. Powter could be a bit longer than that, but he has just started back running. We'll see how we progress with him, but given his history over the last three years, we'll take it cautiously."

The Rebels face Louth and Longford in the final two rounds of the National League, before their Munster Championship opener against Kerry.

