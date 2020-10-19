Dessie Farrell on Diarmuid Connolly retirement: We respect if your heart is not in it

Diarmuid Connolly called time on a hugely successful inter-county career last month

Dessie Farrell says he fully respects Diarmuid Connolly's decision to step away from the Dublin football squad.

Although Saturday's win over Meath was technically a continuation of a National League campaign, there was a sense of a new era for the men from the capital. Since their last match - an away loss to Tyrone in March - much has changed. Connolly, Jack McCaffrey and Darren Daly all stepped away, as did selector Paul Clarke.

Speaking for the first time since Connolly's retirement, Farrell said he fully respects the St Vincent's star's decision.

"We definitely spoke, it's the same for all of our players, there are a number that have left and decided to move on," said the Sky Blues boss.

"We treat each and every one of them the very same; if your heart is not in it or you think it's time for you to move on we 100 per cent respect that decision and encourage them to follow their heart.

"It's no different than a family, if somebody wants to head away or emigrate or whatever, you have to give them your blessing and that was the case with Diarmuid and he did it with a bit of class as he always does.

"Yeah, sure he's going to be a loss but there have been other losses but there are also other opportunities for new players, the likes of Cian Murphy tonight (Saturday) is a great example."

Dessie Farrell has lost some senior figures from his squad

Dublin finish their National League campaign away to Galway next weekend, and a win would see them regain the title should Kerry fail to beat Donegal.

They open their championship campaign against Westmeath on November 7, live on Sky Sports Mix.

Watch Inside The Game every Wednesday evening on Sky Sports Mix. You can catch up on previous episodes on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.