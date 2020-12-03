All-Ireland semi-finals: Expert predictions for Dublin vs Cavan and Mayo vs Tipperary

Mayo face Tipperary on Sunday

Andy Moran and Kieran Donaghy were this week's guests on Inside The Game, and gave their predictions for this weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals.

Dublin vs Cavan

Live on Sky Sports Mix, 4:30pm Saturday

The reigning All-Ireland champions are hot favourites to progress to another decider, against the surprise package of the 2020 championship.

Andy Moran: "I don't mean this dismissively to Cavan in any way, shape or form. They've had a tremendous year in winning the Ulster Championship.

"But Dublin in my view are going to win. If Cavan keep it between the five and 10 points, I think it's a really good development for them. And it shows them the level that they have to get to in order to compete in the next couple of years."

Kieran Donaghy: "I agree with Andy. I think it could be 10, plus a few more. Dublin are just different to anything these [Cavan] boys have come across. It will be a great eye-opener for them, they'll learn a lot from it and they'll come again next year. But it's a step too far for them on Saturday night."

1:58 Donaghy believes that Cavan have 'missed a trick' by not pushing for a venue change ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final Donaghy believes that Cavan have 'missed a trick' by not pushing for a venue change ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final

Mayo vs Tipperary

Live on Sky Sports Mix, 2:30pm Sunday

Tipperary will be hoping to back up their stunning Munster Championship triumph, as they face Mayo at the All-Ireland semi-final stage for the second time in the space of five seasons.

Andy Moran: "I think Mayo are going to win. I'd be confident in the boys. I think the important thing for us is that Cillian [O'Connor] is playing really well. Usually is Cillian is playing well, and we're scoring, it gives the rest of the team so much confidence.

"We're going to lack in the middle of the field in the aerial battles, but Conor Loftus gives us that playmaking option which gets us up the field and hopefully gives us enough people behind the ball, so we're not getting caught on counter-attacks.

"I think Mayo will win. I think it's going to be tight. But I would expect Mayo to win by two or three."

Tipp shocked Cork in the Munster showpiece

Kieran Donaghy: "The midfield is huge. If Aidan O'Shea is inside at full-forward, Mayo are going on the front foot, it could be a bit too much.

"I think there's probably a bit more guile and experience on the Mayo bench. For that reason, I have them by three-to-four points in a tight one. I hope Tipperary do show up and give the performance that they are due to give, because they were excellent in the Munster final.

"But I just think Mayo have too much experience, and I think Mayo could sniff a chance at trying to dethrone this Dublin team that's going for six-in-a-row and try and catch them in an All-Ireland final, when they may not have been overly tested so much by the other opposition they have played to get there."