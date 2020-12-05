Dublin 1-24 Cavan 0-12: Dubs brush Breffni aside to reach All-Ireland final

2:07 Highlights of Dublin's victory over Cavan Highlights of Dublin's victory over Cavan

Dublin are through to the All-Ireland final after a comfortable 1-24 to 0-12 win over Cavan.

It has been a rollercoaster championship campaign, with underdogs springing surprises in recent weeks. But, as the race for the Sam Maguire Cup turns for home, Dublin are determined for there to be no more Cinderella stories in 2020.

There were question marks surrounding the men from the capital before the championship, with many wondering if the change of management or the departure of some big names would affect the side.

But Dessie Farrell's charges find themselves back in another decider, after brushing aside the challenge of Ulster champions Cavan.

Cavan started brightly, taking the lead early with impressive scores from Martin Reilly, Thomas Galligan and James Smith. But, after it was 0-3 apiece, Dublin moved up a gear, and Cavan could not match their opponents.

The Sky Blues made their dominance count, as Dean Rock helped them to a 0-7 to 0-4 lead at the first-half water break.

The Dubs were ferocious in the tackle, pushing up on the Breffni men when they had possession.

Paddy Small, Con O'Callaghan and Ciaran Kilkenny all raised white flags as Dublin established a 0-12 to 0-7 half-time lead.

0:18 Thomas Galligan scores a beauty from long range in the first half Thomas Galligan scores a beauty from long range in the first half

Trailing at the break was not uncharted territory for Cavan this year. Mickey Graham's charges had found themselves behind at the break in all four of their Ulster Championship games. Indeed, the margin had been greater against Monaghan and Down.

But this proved a bridge too far for 2020's comeback kids.

O'Callaghan, Fenton and Paddy Small kept the scoreboard ticking over after the restart. And it would have been over as a contest in the 45th minute, had Kilkenny's fierce shot found the net. However, Reilly tracked back and parried the ball off the line and over the bar.

Thomas Galligan was moved into full-forward to add a target up front, but to little avail as Dublin moved nine ahead at the second water break.

To their credit, Cavan dug deep and scored three points without reply.

However, as the game opened up, Dublin tasted blood.

Philip McMahon blasted a goal effort wide. But, moments later, they found themselves in with a chance of another three-pointer, and did not make the same mistake. Dean Rock floated a hand-pass to the on-rushing Robbie McDaid, who palmed it past Raymond Galligan.

From there, Dublin eased to the 15-point victory. Cavan finished with 14 men, as Thomas Galligan was shown a second yellow late on for a foul on Stephen Cluxton.

Jason McLoughlin takes on Con O'Callaghan

Scorers

Dublin: Dean Rock (0-6 - 0-2 frees), Robbie McDaid (1-2), Con O'Callaghan (0-4), Ciaran Kilkenny (0-4 - 0-1 mark), Brian Fenton (0-4), Paddy Small (0-2 - 0-1 mark), Cormac Costello (0-1), Brian Howard (0-1)

Cavan: Martin Reilly (0-3), Oisin Kiernan (0-2), James Smith (0-2), Gearoid McKiernan (0-1 - 0-1 free), Thomas Galligan (0-1), Ciaran Brady (0-1), Chris Conroy (0-1 - 0-1 free), Conor Madden (0-1).

Teams

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton

2. Michael Fitzsimons

3. David Byrne

19. Jonny Cooper

4. Eoin Murchan

6. John Small

7. Robbie McDaid

5. James McCarthy

9. Brian Howard

10. Niall Scully

11. Ciaran Kilkenny

12. Sean Bugler

13. Paddy Small

14. Con O'Callaghan

15. Dean Rock

Subs

Brian Howard for Sean Bugler (49th minute)

Philip McMahon for Jonny Cooper (52nd minute)

Paul Mannion for Paddy Small (55th minute)

Cormac Costello for Niall Scully (64th minute)

Colm Basquel for Dean Rock (71st minute)

Cavan

1. Raymond Galligan

4. Killian Clarke

3. Padraig Faulkner

7. Luke Fortune

6. Ciaran Brady

12. Oisin Kiernan

2. Jason McLoughlin

24. James Smith

11. Gearoid McKiernan

8. Thomas Galligan

9. Killian Brady

14. Chris Conroy

5. Gerard Smith



10. Martin Reilly

13. Conor Madden

Subs

Conor Smith for Killian Brady (18th minute)

Stephen Murray for Chris Conroy (35th minute)

Niall Murray for Killian Clarke (46th minute)

Conor Brady for Conor Smith (52nd minute)

Stephen Smith for Conor Madden (64th minute)