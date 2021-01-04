David Clarke and Donal Vaughan retire from Mayo duty

Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke started the All-Ireland Football final against Dublin but has joined Donal Vaughan in calling time on his carrer

Experienced Mayo duo David Clarke and Donal Vaughan have called time on their distinguished playing careers.

Just a couple of weeks on from their defeat in the All-Ireland football final to Dublin, Mayo confirmed that they will no longer be able to call on the services of two stalwarts of the last 20 years.

Vaughan, who has played for the county in defence, midfield and attack was the first to make his decision public, announcing over the weekend that he would not be returning for the 2021 inter-county season, 11 years on from his debut against Derry in the National Football League in 2009.

Clarke followed suit on Monday morning, releasing a statement through the Mayo GAA website that brought an end to a career that began with his league debut in 2002 against Kildare, his championship debut in 2005 and ended with a starting role in the five-point defeat to Dublin at Croke Park in December.

"I have lived my dream and taken so much from the experience. to all the players I have played with, it was an honour to wear the jersey with you. "I now look forward to giving more time to my club and returning to being a Mayo fan again." David Clarke

"Today I have decided it is the right time for me to step away from Mayo Senior Football team," the two-time GAA All-Star said.

"I have lived my dream and taken so much from the experience. I want to thank all of my past managers, coaches, medical staff and county board officials, from when I was U16, minor, U21 and senior. I'd like to give a special mention to my goalkeeper coaches Eugene Lavin, Peter Burke and Tom Higgins who helped bring out the best in me.

"I'm grateful to my club, Ballina Stephenites, their coaches and my school teachers who helped me develop as a player and to love the game. I am grateful to my work colleagues in An Garda Siochana, your support and flexibility ensured I was able to compete at the highest level.

David Clarke has today confirmed his retirement after 20 years service with Mayo. Everyone within Mayo GAA thanks David for all his efforts and wishes him all the best in the future.https://t.co/DFgETdkrLf #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/NQsCLcTa0E — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) January 4, 2021

"Finally, to all the players I have played with, it was an honour to wear the jersey with you. I now look forward to giving more time to my club and returning to being a Mayo fan again."

"It is with a heavy heart that I have come to the decision that the time is now right to hang up my boots. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the army of Mayo fans for all of their support over the years. "I would also like to thank all of the people who helped to develop me as a footballer from an early age." Donal Vaughan

Clarke racked up eight Connacht titles while Vaughan was part of seven provincial successes and the pair's experience and influence will be missed.

"On behalf of Mayo GAA, I would like to thank David for his outstanding dedication and performances with Mayo GAA over the last 20 years

"The platform for the consistency and longevity of David's career has been delivered by so many countless unseen hours of hard work and dedication.

"As part of his journey he has also dealt with serious injuries and it is a testimony to his character to not only to have returned to play from these but to deliver the performances of the highest standard. Whether it be a training session, club game or an inter-county championship match David has always applied that same dedicated, meticulous approach and one for which we in Mayo GAA are very grateful for. Finally, I wish David & his family all the best in 2021 and beyond

Donal Vaughan has today confirmed his retirement from Inter-County football. Thank you Donie for all your service to Mayo GAA.https://t.co/6O8WFqBO61 #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/UexHAWqai7 — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) January 3, 2021

"I would like to thank Donal for his outstanding dedication and performances with Mayo GAA over the last 12 years.

"Donal delivered so many outstanding performances and did so as the consummate team player. He endeavoured to improve himself on and off the pitch and his drive and positive approach made him a cornerstone of a hugely competitive Mayo team. Finally, I would like to wish Donal & his family all the best in 2021 and beyond."