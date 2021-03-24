GAA hopeful of 'summer filled with Gaelic games activity' in 2021 amid vaccination rollout in Ireland

All GAA action in Ireland is currently grounded

The GAA top brass have said they are hopeful that 'a summer filled with Gaelic Games activity lies ahead', despite the uncertainty surrounding a return to play at present.

The association's president Larry McCarthy and director general Tom Ryan issued communication to their units, providing an update on the current situation.

As it stands, the GAA remains undecided on what competitions may or may not happen in 2021. They also provided guidance to clubs north of the border, with limited training sessions allowed back from April 12.

"2021 has already felt like a long year without any on-field activity to sustain us. However, the reality of the pandemic and the continuing spread of the virus means we are likely to have to persevere for a little longer before anything like our normal level of activity can resume," McCarthy and Ryan wrote.

"In terms of the immediate future, it is expected that the government in the south will publish any proposed changes to the current restrictions by the end of next week and we will communicate again with our clubs and counties at that point in terms of the implications for GAA activity.

"In the interim, we would again reiterate that the GAA have not decided on what competitions may or may not be facilitated in any revised national fixture programme for 2021. As we have stated previously, such decisions will be a factor of how much time is ultimately available to us, both for an inter county season and for the broader participation levels that will be necessary for a meaningful club season at both adult and underage levels."

Training sessions north of the border will be permitted to return in a limited capacity

Optimism

Although the vaccination programme south of the border is moving at a slower rate than in the six counties, the GAA remains optimistic of a widespread summer of action.

"In a general context, while there are undoubtedly some challenges ahead for the Association, there is also plenty of hope that with the availability of vaccines and the roll out of the inoculation programmes north and south of the border, a summer filled with Gaelic Games activity lies ahead," they said.

"In the meantime, we await the upcoming government announcements and will continue to communicate regularly with all units. We also request that you keep yourself updated with all communications given the fluid situation that we now find ourselves operating in. Finally, we want to remind you all of the importance of personal responsibility for our actions in relation to Covid-19 as we work together to ensure the safety of everyone in our community."

The Irish government will be announcing an update on the coronavirus restrictions next weekend, with the country set to remain in 'Level 5' until April 5 at least.