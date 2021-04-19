2021 GAA Football and Hurling Championship Draws: Munster, Connacht, Leinster and Ulster pairings decided

Davy Fitzgerald is facing into his fifth championship campaign with Wexford

The draws for the 2021 Munster, Connacht and Leinster Championships have been made.

Due to time constraints, the race for the Sam Maguire Cup will be staged on a straight knockout basis once again this year. Meanwhile, the All-Ireland Hurling Championship will be held in a similar format to 2020.

Leinster Hurling Championship

Recently-promoted Antrim will take on Dublin in the first round. The winner will face Galway in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny are on the other side of the draw. The Cats will face Wexford or Laois in the last four.

2021 Leinster SHC draw First round Dublin vs Antrim Wexford vs Laois Semi-finals Kilkenny vs Wexford/Laois Dublin/Antrim vs Galway

Last year's finalists, Kilkenny and Galway, received a bye to the semi-finals

Leinster Football Championship

In the quarter-finals, Dublin will open their account against Wicklow or Wexford, who face off in the first round.

Kildare will be up against the winner of Mickey Harte's Louth and Offaly. Meath lie in wait for Carlow or Longford, while Laois face Westmeath in the final quarter-final.

A draw for the last four will be made after the quarter-finals.

2021 Leinster SFC draw First round Offaly vs Louth Wicklow vs Wexford Carlow vs Longford Quarter-finals Kildare vs Offaly/Louth Dublin vs Wicklow/Wexford Laois vs Westmeath Meath vs Carlow/Longford

Dublin have dominated the Leinster SFC in recent years, lifting the Delaney Cup for 10 consecutive seasons

Connacht Football Championship

Reigning champions Mayo open the campaign against Sligo, who did not compete in last year's championship due to Covid-19 issues. Leitrim lie in wait for the winners of that first-round showdown.

On the other half, Roscommon and Galway face off in an all-Division 1 clash.

2021 Connacht SFC draw First round Mayo vs Sligo Semi-finals Leitrim vs Mayo/Sligo Roscommon vs Galway

Mayo captain Aidan O'Shea lifts the Nestor Cup last November after the Connacht final win over Galway

Munster Hurling Championship

Reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick will open their championship campaign against 2018 winners Cork.

Tipperary, the 2019 All-Ireland winners, must wait to learn their semi-final opponents, with Waterford and Clare drawn together in the first round. The winner of the clash between the Déise and Banner will progress to face the Premier County.

Meanwhile, the trophy for the competition has been renamed as the Mick Mackey Cup.

2021 Munster SHC draw First round Clare vs Waterford Semi-finals Limerick vs Cork Tipperary vs Clare/Waterford

Limerick defeated Waterford in last year's decider at Semple Stadium

Munster Football Championship

Reigning champions Tipperary will open their 2021 campaign against either Kerry or Clare. The Premier secured a historic triumph last November, sealing their first title in 85 years with a dramatic victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Munster's traditional 'big two' of Cork and Kerry have been drawn on opposite sides of the bracket.

The Kingdom will be looking to bounce back after their early exit in 2020, opening against the Banner County.

Meanwhile, the Rebels will face Waterford or Limerick in their semi-final.

Both of last year's finalists were seeded to avoid a quarter-final in this year's competition.

2021 Munster SFC draw Quarter-finals Clare vs Kerry Waterford vs Limerick Semi-finals Tipperary vs Clare/Kerry Cork vs Waterford/Limerick

Kerry will be looking to regain the provincial title, after suffering a shock loss to Cork in 2020

Schedule for remaining draws

Ulster SFC: 6:45pm Tuesday

