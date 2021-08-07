Tyrone battling Covid-19 issues in panel ahead of All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry

The Tyrone football panel is battling issues with Covid-19 ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry.

The meeting with the Kingdom is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 15, but there is now a possibility that it may be postponed to a later date.

Four players, along with joint-manager Feargal Logan, were forced to self-isolate and miss last weekend's Ulster final, and Sky Sports understands further issues have now arisen in the squad, with eight days left before the Kerry game.

In 2020, the Sligo footballers were forced to concede their Connacht semi-final to Galway, due to an outbreak in their squad. However, it is understood All-Ireland semi-finals can be pushed back in order to facilitate an impacted team's preparations.

Thus far in 2021, no senior championship games have been cancelled or postponed, although the Mayo footballers and Dublin hurlers are among the teams to have had players unavailable due to Covid-19.

The U20 All-Ireland Hurling Championship final between Cork and Galway was delayed 10 days due to the Rebels' entire squad being deemed close contacts of a positive case.

Tyrone set up their showdown with the Kingdom by beating Monaghan 0-16 to 0-15 in the Ulster final, as they claimed their first Anglo-Celt Cup since 2017.