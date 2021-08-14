Tyrone GAA will not field a team against Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday August 21

Tyrone GAA will not field a team for the All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry on Saturday, August 21.

The tie which was due to take place on Sunday, August 15 was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the Ulster champions' panel.

However, the Red Hands will not be ready to line out against the Kingdom on the revised date.

"This morning, the Tyrone GAA management committee has decided that it is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland Football Championship semi-final in Croke Park, on next Saturday," read a statement on Saturday afternoon.

"Having received expert medical opinion on the existing, and future health and welfare of the players who contracted the Covid-19 virus during the period of this last two weeks, and following consultation with the team's management, this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret.

"It is acknowledged that the decision taken will cause major disappointment and significant inconvenience for the Association in general, the GAA fraternity of Kerry, and especially for Tyrone's patrons and supporters, but the welfare and safety of players has been the over-riding factor in all considerations of this difficult situation."

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher had warned on Tuesday it was unlikely they would be able to field a team on August 21.

It remains to be seen whether the GAA will push the game back further or grant Kerry a walk-over.

