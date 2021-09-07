Tyrone's Niall Sludden still hurting from defeats at Croke Park ahead of All-Ireland final against Mayo

Niall Sludden is hoping to steer Tyrone to All-Ireland glory

Niall Sludden has been to the big occasions in Croke Park, but some abiding memories of defeats on Jones' Road still sting.

Take for example the 2016 All-Ireland quarter-final. Mayo, who Tyrone face in Saturday's decider, overcame the then recently-crowned Ulster champions, 0-13 to 0-12.

The Dromore man was playing his first season as a senior intercounty footballer, and still remembers the post-match anguish.

"Coming in after an Ulster final, a first Ulster final win for myself, coming off a buzz. Going into the game, I was very much raw and thinking here 'we've got a great chance of taking Mayo out'," he reflected.

"I just remember it being a really physical game. And Mayo just having our number that day. I do remember chances at the end for us and we didn't take them.

"I don't think there was much in it, but I do remember at the end, Mayo really celebrating hard and it hurt. It hurt a lot. It hurt the team too as well. But it just showed how much it meant to them too. That was my first year on the team. It was a tough one."

Sludden in action against Seamus O'Shea in 2016

There was a similar feeling in 2018. Sludden entered his first All-Ireland final, but failed to fire against Dublin, having been widely tipped for an All-Star award prior to the decider.

"We went in, and we started really well in that game," he recounted.

"For myself, I just remember being out over the touch-line, and [Stephen] Cluxton found [Jack] McCaffrey and next thing McCaffrey was up the wing and they got a point. And the kick-outs after that, there was two goals. Bang, we were down four or five points. I think we've taken a lot of learning from that game hopefully, and can put it into practice. But at that point you were thinking 'that's a good start', but you can never rest on your laurels.

"There's a lot of things from that game, and all things that we play in, that we learn from. I'd like to think the team has done that, and the game management and this kind of thing, different areas too as well. It was a good experience. I'm just going to enjoy this one."

Highlights of the 2018 All-Ireland final Highlights of the 2018 All-Ireland final

Armed with the experience of playing on the biggest day in Gaelic football, can they find a benefit?

"Massively. I think when it's your first experience of an All-Ireland final, you're learning a lot of things about it," he outlined.

"Just general things, housekeeping matters, wee things like that. Distractions and different things. Trying to get tickets, those kind of things sorted as well. Just enjoying the build-up as well. So there is, there's a lot of learning. Maybe it's different for some of the lads who are in their first, but it's up to us as some of the older players - I can't believe I'm saying that - to keep them in check as well. But you have to enjoy it. That's very important."

And he has advice for younger members of the panel who were not around in 2018: "Just enjoy it. Make the most of it. Don't get carried away. Focus on the game, however hard that is, but enjoy the build-up, enjoy the hype and the buzz because these things don't happen very often.

"There's only so much you can tell these players. Experience, as we always say, to get experience you have to go through it. Those would be the main points that the older boys on the panel would be saying. But also to look forward to it as well, because you need that rawness with the younger lads."

Enjoy the hype and the buzz because these things don't happen very often. Sludden knows Tyrone have a real opportunity on Saturday

Seizing the chance

For Sludden personally, he is enjoying a rich run of form this summer having previously struggled to nail down a starting berth.

"I got a chance in the first championship game, took my chance, and enjoyed being back in the team. I feel it's coming together," he said.

"In the National League I didn't play too much, had a few appearances off the bench here and there and you were questioning, looking at games in the club league, and thinking 'Maybe I should be going there, maybe I should be giving more to my club at this age. I want to be playing more.'

"It really was just a matter of patience, it's the same for a lot of boys in the squad; there's so many great players there, even outside the panel as well."

And he feels he is playing his best football since 2018:

"Definitely. I'm enjoying my football. Back at it again. And I don't know what it was, sometimes you try too hard, sometimes some other things. We're humans at the end of the day, and people. And things happen in our lives. Maybe sometimes you do try too hard. But I feel good.

"I'm really looking forward to this opportunity as well. But I know at training, it's so competitive and you can't take your eye off the ball or you'll be sitting on the bench or you'll be off the panel. I'm starting to get to the twilight of my career, so you really have to make the most of it."

Watch Mayo vs Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC final live on Sky Sports Arena from 4pm Saturday.