Sporting events in Ireland returning to full capacity following latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Sporting events were allowed to welcome a 50 per cent capacity in recent weeks

In a major boost to sporting organisations, the Irish government has confirmed that stadia will be allowed to return to full capacity from this Friday, October 22.

Amidst the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions, sporting venues will be permitted to welcome a 100% capacity crowds for the first time in the country since March 2020.

Over 41,000 fans attended the All-Ireland Football Championship final in September, while there were more than 25,000 at the international football friendly against Qatar this month.

An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin confirmed that the current restrictions regarding attendances are being lifted after Thursday this week.

"Covid-19 passes and fixed capacity limits will not apply for outdoor events. However, sectors should ensure appropriate protective measures are in place," the official guidelines read.

It is a timely boost for the FAI and IRFU, with the Republic of Ireland welcoming Portugal to Dublin the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on November 11, and the Irish rugby team hosting Japan, New Zealand and Argentina at the Aviva Stadium throughout the month.

GAA county championships are also culminating around the country in the coming weeks.