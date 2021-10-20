Galway's Shane Walsh says referees need more help to protect players from off the ball incidents

Galway footballer Shane Walsh has called on the GAA to give greater assistance to referees in order to eradicate off-the-ball incidents.

Walsh sustained a shoulder injury during the Tribesmen's Connacht final defeat to Mayo in an incident away from the play, which Galway boss Pádraic Joyce subsequently described as Walsh getting 'dumped on the ground'.

The injury required him to receive an injection at half-time, and he was sidelined for eight weeks after the match.

"With all the structure changes [happening in GAA], I believe that referees are probably the biggest ones that need the support," said Walsh.

"There's so much going on with the pace of the game in football. They don't even see it, what's going on. That is the biggest thing, that would cut out the cynicism that's in the game at the moment.

"Football has changed, compared to when I started playing with Galway, 10 seasons ago now. We need to adapt to it, and you need to provide support to the referees.

"They're not going to see everything that happens. I just believe that could definitely be something that could be looked at, the TMO side of things or something to that effect, where there's an extra eye watching what's going on in the game.

"It would cut out the kind of stuff that goes on off the ball."

Walsh receives treatment to his shoulder in the Connacht final

His Connacht final injury was particularly frustrating.

"It's one thing going out and having a muscle injury in a game," he said. "But going out and having the game taken away from you by someone else because of something off the ball, that's the most frustrating thing.

"Especially the way the championship was played, you had one chance at it. For me, I wouldn't have been able to play an All-Ireland semi-final even after that game. I was eight weeks nursing a broken bone in the shoulder and a torn ligament.

"Do I want that to be happening because some player decides he wants to pull me down off the ball? No, that's not how I was coached how to play football. No one was coached to play football that way. When you were coached how to tackle, it's tackling the ball, you're staying on your feet, you're trying to turn them to their weaker side. They're the elements of defending, it's not the kind of things you see going on in a game.

"That's only one incident. Numerous incidents go on in games. It needs to be cut out. You have young kids seeing that, and if they see that kind of carry-on, they do the exact same thing."

Walsh was speaking at the launch of John West Féile, 2021

O'Neill joins Westerners

Joyce has strengthened his backroom team ahead of 2022, with the addition of former Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.

Cian O'Neill has joined the Galway coaching team

The Moorefield man was a part of recent All-Ireland winning set-ups in Tipperary (hurling) and Kerry (football), and Walsh is relishing working alongside him.

"No more than when we had Paddy Tally there as well before, for me I'm trying to learn and the only way you learn is by approaching these people and seeing the way they're thinking," he said.

"They'll see after a while that there's something else you could be doing. For me, that's invaluable, that you can have that sort of person come in.

"I'm very lucky to be part of an inter-county set-up that has it. For me it's a great way to learn. I'll build a relationship now, no doubt, with Cian when he gets on board with us.

"Just see his way of working. He's been involved in so many teams going back to Tipp with Liam Sheedy, Kerry in 2014 with Eamonn Fitzmaurice, he was obviously over Kildare and we played Kildare numerous times in that period as well, then he was with Cork.

"He's going to bring a vast amount of experience to it. He seems like a really enthusiastic guy as well in relation to the sport.

"So that's huge, to have that come into your dressing-room. I'm just really looking forward to him coming in."

Can Galway get back on track?

Since the lockdown in March 2020, Galway have struggled for form, and were relegated to Division 2 in the National League.

"Covid has brought about its challenges. We started off 2020 very well and Covid came along and it's just been very difficult since then to get to that level," Walsh added.

"It's hard to pinpoint one area to it. Obviously you could see it in relation to our first half against Mayo versus the second half.

"You'll probably see it some ways that we've an area to work on, no more than the likes of James Horan and Mayo. They didn't perform consistently for 70 minutes and yet they were in an All-Ireland final.

"It's just about maybe eking out the best of us in our worst moments and then obviously making hay when the sun shines and we are in a good moment.

"That's probably something we should look at in 2022, when we go through a lull in a game that we're not conceding much - and when we're on top that we really punish teams. That's what the best teams are doing.

"At the start of 2021...I definitely think we lost out at the time because we didn't train together as a group because of Covid. Whereas other teams evidently did.

"Looking back, maybe we should have done what other counties did. We said that we would obey the law of the land and we trained individually. You could see there was huge gaps in that at the start of 2021. That made the championship very hard for us, because we were probably starting behind the pace."