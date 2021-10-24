All-Ireland Football Championship restructure: Proposal B defeated, but there is a mandate for change

The All-Ireland Championship will remain largely unchanged for 2022, with the introduction of the Tailteann Cup

Before the 'back door' system was introduced for the 2001 championship, a more radical proposal was defeated the previous year.

Nonetheless, with the mood for change in the air, the GAA returned and found another solution to satisfy the growing demand to alter the structures.

Over the coming years, minor tweaks were made to iron out the creases, but the format served the sport well for more than a decade.

Moving with the times, it is no longer fit for purpose. And something new is needed.

The result of Motion 19; the vote on Proposal B

The first day of the 2021 Football Championship was not the grand opening that one would expect of a sport's premier competition.

Mayo overcame Sligo, Kerry dismissed Clare, and Limerick hammered Waterford by a combined margin of 55 points.

The vast majority of provincial championship matches this summer were one-sided contests.

Such trends will continue in 2022, where the first few weeks of the campaign see big guns pick off the smaller fish.

Mismatches are frequently seen under the current format

No mandate for Proposal B, but a mandate for change

Few would argue with the fact that the All-Ireland Football Championship needs a change.

At the Special Congress at Croke Park, a majority of 50.6% at the GAA's Special Congress voted in favour of a particular restructure, but it fell short of the required 60% in order for 'Proposal B' to be implemented.

Those opposed to the motion did not speak in defence of the current set-up, rather than picking holes in the proposed format in question.

The vote did not meet the threshold for this change to be implemented. But it should be clear from Saturday's proceedings that there is a mandate for change going forward.

The vote was held as a secret ballot

"Everybody who stood up said we want change," association president Larry McCarthy said to GAA.ie afterwards. McCarthy had called on delegates to 'be brave' earlier in the week.

"Even the people who voted against it were indicating that they wanted change. 50.6% of the delegates want change. So it's a case that we're going to go back, we don't just want this particular change, and so we'll go back and review that.

"We'll go away and contemplate on this and ruminate on it a little bit. And I suspect we'll put a group together to look at the changes that were suggested."

Proposal B garnered significant support

Kerry GAA chair Tadhg Ó Murchú was among those who called for a deferral of the vote.

"It's a really strong motion with really good attributes and something we should really consider," he said.

"But I would caveat that by saying it would be a travesty today if the motion is put to the floor and defeated. All the work of the committee would go to waste.

"I do feel the motion has huge attributes, but maybe we should go around to the provinces and invite in county officers and players to have their view. If we come back in 12 or 13 weeks with the same motion, then no-one can say we haven't discussed it properly. Perhaps bringing this motion to Congress 2022 is the best solution to the situation we find ourselves in."

In fact, the GAA had twice deferred the vote, firstly from February's Congress to allow for an in-person debate, then from September 18 when the GAA decided more time was needed for discussion.

With the extended lead-in, the issue was given substantial air-time across media, clubs and general discussion.

Some flaws were pointed out, with valid concerns raised.

Nonetheless, the players came out in overwhelming support, with 80% of respondents to a GPA survey opting for change.

If not now, when is the right time to alter the structures? Did Larry McCarthy's call for bravery fall on deaf ears?

But change is coming. The debate will continue in the coming months, and some of the unpopular aspects of Proposal B may be addressed before a new motion is packaged.

Saturday afternoon did not prove to be the seismic day many hoped it to be. But we may look back on it in the coming years as the day when a significant step was taken to a superior championship structure.

One which serves all players, and one which markets the sport of Gaelic football as best as possible.