Oisin Mullin signs with Geelong Cats: Australian Rules club confirm signing of Mayo footballer

Oisin Mullin is switching to the AFL

Mayo will have to plan without Oisin Mullin for the coming years, after it has been confirmed the 2020 Young Footballer of the Year has been signed by Geelong Cats.

The 21-year-old established himself as one of the top defenders in Gaelic football over the past two years, helping James Horan's side to successive All-Ireland final appearances.

The Kilmaine club man was due to travel to Australia in April 2020 for a two-week trial, but it was cancelled after the outbreak of Covid-19.

Nonetheless, interest in his talents remained, and this likely intensified as he established himself on the senior intercounty scene across the two pandemic-impacted GAA seasons.

Mullin's move comes as a significant blow to Mayo

The news of his signing was confirmed on Wednesday night.

"Oisín is a very athletic and talented prospect, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join the Cats as he transitions to AFL," Geelong's recruiting and list manager Stephen Wells said.

"Oisín has already established himself as an elite player in the GAA, and it is a big step to make the move to Australia. We have a strong plan in place around his development and transition to football."

Mullin's move is one of the most significant GAA departures to the AFL to date, given he has been a central figure to an All-Ireland contender over the past two years.

Mullin will join fellow Irishmen Zach Tuohy (Laois) and Mark O'Connor (Kerry) at Geelong, as well as AFLW recruit Rachel Kearns.