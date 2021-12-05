Club GAA round-up: Austin Stacks triumph in Kerry, Glen oust Scotstown, St Thomas' claim Galway hurling title

Paul O'Sullivan of Austin Stacks in action against Diarmuid O'Sullivan of Kerins O'Rahilly's

Fifteen teams remain in the race for the All-Ireland Club Football Championship.

Weekend club GAA results Leinster SFC quarter-finals Portarlington 1-14 St Loman's 1-12 Kilmacud Crokes 1-13 Wolfe Tones 1-9 Shelmaliers 2-6 Naomh Máirtín 1-7 Naas 4-11 Blessington 1-7 Munster SFC quarter-finals Newcastle West 0-8 The Nire 0-6 Éire Óg Ennis 2-11 Loughmore-Castleiney 0-12 Ulster SFC quarter-finals Derrygonnelly Harps 1-16 Dromore 0-13 Clann Éireann 2-14 Kickhams GAC Creggan 0-17 Kilcoo 3-13 Ramor United 1-8 Glen 1-18 Scotstown 0-12 Connacht SFC semi-final Knockmore 0-10 Tourlestrane 0-8 Kerry SFC final Austin Stacks 0-13 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-10 Leinster SHC quarter-final Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-22 Mount Leinster Rangers 0-16 Galway SHC St Thomas' 0-20 Clarinbridge 0-17

Kerry SFC

Austin Stacks are Kerry SFC champions for the first time since 2014, after a narrow 0-13 to 0-10 victory over Tralee neighbours Kerins O'Rahilly's.

Despite the fact that Kerins O'Rahilly's were handicapped by the early loss of David Moran to injury, they threatened a late fightback, scoring four of the last five points, but were unable to reel in Stacks, who never trailed in the contest.

They will now face Newcastle West of Limerick in the Munster semi-final.

Ulster SFC

Kilcoo were too strong for Cavan champions Ramor United, running out 11-point winners to set up a semi-final date with Glen. Fresh from their first-ever Derry title, Glen were impressive in their 1-18 to 0-12 victory over 14-man Scotstown.

Derrygonnelly saw off Tyrone representatives Dromore, 1-16 to 0-13, meaning the Red Hand County's wait since 2002 for an Ulster club title goes on. The Fermanagh outfit will face Clann Eireann of Armagh in the semi-final.

Leinster SFC

The semi-finals, which will take place in Croke Park, have been set.

Paul Mannion was on top form as Kilmacud Crokes defeated Wolfe Tones of Meath. The former Dublin sharpshooter hit six points, as the Stillorgan side prevailed 1-13 to 1-9. They will face Portarlington in the last four, after the Laois club overcame St Loman's of Westmeath.

Meanwhile, Naas will be up against Shelmaliers. The Kildare champions were too strong for Blessington at St Conleth's Park, with Luke Griffin (2-3), Brian Kane and Darragh Kirwan (1-0 each) finding the net in a 4-11 to 1-7 victory.

Shelmaliers defeated Naomh Mairtín, 2-6 to 1-7.

Munster SFC

Loughmore-Castleiney's football odyssey is over, falling to Éire Óg Ennis after extra-time, 2-11 to 0-12. Fresh from their Tipperary SHC victory, they went toe-to-toe with the Banner club, but ultimately fell short.

Éire Óg will be up against St Finbarr's in the semi-final.

On the other side of the draw, Newcastle West defeated Waterford champs The Nire.

Connacht SFC

Knockmore survived a real battle against Tourlestrane of Sligo. The Mayo champions are through to their first provincial final since 1997, where they will meet Mountbellew-Moylough or Padraig Pearses.

Hurling

2019 and 2020 All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks progressed to the Leinster semi-final where they will meet St Rynagh's, after a hard-fought win over Mount Leinster Rangers. The Carlow side mounted a second-half comeback, narrowing the gap to three points late on, but a Dean Mason save helped Ballyhale see out the victory.

Meanwhile, St Thomas' are through to the All-Ireland semi-final, after a 0-20 to 0-17 county final win over Clarinbridge. Conor Cooney scored 0-11, as they claimed their fourth consecutive Galway SHC crown.