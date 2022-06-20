John Maughan coy on Offaly future after heavy defeat to Westmeath in Tailteann Cup semi-final

It is unclear whether Maughan will remain in charge for 2023

John Maughan's fourth season in charge of Offaly ended in disappointment on Sunday, as they succumbed to a 3-22 to 2-16 defeat to Westmeath at Croke Park.

The Faithful County's Tailteann Cup semi-final defeat capped an underwhelming 2022 campaign, following relegation from Division 2 in the National League, and a shock Leinster Championship loss to Wexford.

But Maughan was coy when asked about his future at full-time.

"I honestly don't know. I won't be answering that question this evening out of respect. It's the county chairman that appointed me, it's him (Michael Duignan) that I'll be chatting to over the next couple of days," he said.

"I don't know. Very often these decisions are decided for you."

Maughan with Jordan Hayes after the game

Nonetheless, the former Clare, Mayo, Fermanagh and Roscommon boss says the future is bright for Offaly, after several of last year's U20 All-Ireland winning crop came through to the senior ranks this year.

"You see the accelerated improvement in players playing in good conditions," he said, noting the positives of the Tailteann Cup. "The last month has been fantastic for those lads. They got four inter-county games in this competition, New York, Wicklow, Wexford and today.

"They'll only benefit from that. It will be next February before they get back on the horse again with an inter-county game. So it's fantastic for those young lads that got game-time. I really genuinely believe it's good.

"You've got to experience ugly days in order to appreciate the good days, whenever they come.

"Despite the fact that we got a heavy defeat there today, we did win three games in the Tailteann Cup and we got a bit of a bounce out of that and feel good factor. I thought it was good. The likes of those young players coming back into Croke Park again, it is the theatre of dreams for young players."

Jack Bryant is among the players to have broken through to the senior side this year

But for now, they will reflect on what was a heavy defeat to their Leinster rivals.

"We were comprehensively beaten by a much superior Westmeath team," Maughan said.

"They're very strong, physically strong and there's no doubt we were struggling in most lines. We got overrun from the get-go.

"It was just a question from half-time onwards of playing for pride, playing for the jersey and that kind of stuff. It's a different kind of conversation you have when you go in seven or eight points down at the break. It was a difficult afternoon for sure."