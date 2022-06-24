Chrissy McKaigue: Rory Gallagher didn't realise how bad a place Derry were in when he took charge

Rory Gallagher has overseen a remarkable rise

Derry are back in the big-time.

Fresh from their first Ulster title since 1998, they are gearing up for Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final against Clare, live on Sky Sports Arena.

It has been quite the rise for the Oak Leaf County, who were in Division 4 of the National League as recently as 2019. And before this year, they had not won a game in the Ulster Championship since 2015.

Rory Gallagher was then appointed as manager ahead of the 2020 season.

"When he came in - and I think he'd laugh about it now - but I don't think he realised how bad a place Derry were in," said captain Chrissy McKaigue of Gallagher.

"He was probably caught unawares in the first year - we were in a really bad place - tactically we had no idea, culturally we were in a bad place in terms of the environment needed to compete with the top teams - Covid came at a good time for us because we were in disarray to a fair extent, because we had a bit of time to fix where we were at, what we needed to change.

"Last year was when we started to see performances, albeit in Division Three that there was something to work with. It's a great pity there were no qualifiers last year because even though Donegal beat us, we felt we were in a really great place - so we were desperate to get back this year again, but it's a testament to Rory that we've come back and proven that that wasn't just a one-off game."

McKaigue lifts the Anglo-Celt Cup

'It's just lovely to see a football-mad county like Derry getting back to them scenes'

One of football's sleeping giants awoke from their slumber with that Ulster title in Clones last month.

And the crowds were back out in force.

"I think the playing group has to take responsibility for it too. There hasn't been a huge amount of support," McKaigue reflected of recent years.

"But you have to give people something to support.

"I think people in Derry were starting to see that, yes, we were beaten last year by Donegal, but they started to see the green shoots in Derry, following the league.

"Just to see the improvement in the team. Derry, like any other county, don't expect the unrealistic.

"But I don't think it's too much to ask to look for an improvement and look for something to support and finally now this playing group has given them something to support and by god in the few championship games this year they have made an unbelievable difference to us.

"I suppose the scenes [at the Ulster final] has caught everyone's imagination and it was very special to see it.

"It's just lovely to see a football-mad county like Derry getting back to those scenes, because it has been long overdue."

McKaigue and Derry are now into the All-Ireland quarter-finals where they will face Clare

And they are thrilled to be back dining at the top table.

"Yes there was a lot made about the length of time it has been since Derry have won an Ulster "Championship, and all the rest of it, and that's fine, but for that group of players who have put so much in over the last number of years and now to get over the line it is massive," said the Slaughtneil man.

"Because you can think you are good enough, and you can think that you can compete with the big boys, but until you beat them, it's massive.

"Not only did we beat Donegal. We beat Monaghan. We beat Tyrone.

"Three teams that have been dominant in Ulster for the last decade, especially Tyrone and Donegal, so for that younger group to have announced themselves like that.

"I mean, you can't replicate them sort of pressure environments, you can't replicate them sort of occasions.

"You either can play in them or you can't.

"Whatever happens this year, we can now say that we can compete with the better teams.

"That's some place to be in comparison to where we were three or four years ago."

