Derry 5-13 Clare 2-8: Ulster champions storm into All-Ireland semi-finals for the first time since 2004

Derry are into the All-Ireland semi-finals for the first time since 2004 after a dominant 5-13 to 2-8 win over Clare at Croke Park.

Buoyed by their stunning run to Ulster Championship glory last month, Derry came to Dublin with a pep in their step.

And they were far too strong for Clare on Jones' Road. The majestic Shane McGuigan kicked 1-7 from play, while Conor Glass pulled the strings from midfield in a 14-point rout.

Any questions about whether Derry's defensive set-up would be effective in the wider field at Croke Park were answered emphatically in the first half.

Padraig McGrogan of Derry celebrates his side's first goal towards Padraic Collins of Clare

Clare lacked both the ideas and the personnel to penetrate the Oak Leaf County's blanket.

Although Rory Gallagher's charges initially struggled in front of goal, kicking four wides in the opening 10 minutes, eventually they found their range.

The Ulster champions pushed up on the Banner kick-outs, and it was hugely effective. They forced a turnover from Tristan O'Callaghan's restart in the 10th minute, Benny Heron ran in on goal and placed it into the net.

Having whetted their appetite, Derry struck for another green flag moments later. Conor Glass stormed in from the left, played a one-two with Ethan Doherty, and blasted it past O'Callaghan.

An Eoin Cleary free eventually got the Munster side off the mark in the 16th minute, but trailing 2-1 to 0-1, they already had a mountain to climb.

A string of points then helped Derry into a 10-point lead.

Although Clare eventually found their feet with a Pearse Lillis goal and a long-range Cleary point to close the gap to six, Derry stamped their authority with a Paul Cassidy goal before the break to bring a 3-6 to 1-3 lead into half-time.

Any hopes of a Clare comeback were dashed after the restart. Derry hit Clare for 1-2 without reply, with Gareth McKinless scoring the goal.

Eoin Cleary did hit back with an opportunistic goal, but Derry immediately responded. They broke from the following kick-out, with McGuigan finding the net.

From there, the game was over as a contest. McGuigan cut loose as Clare were outclassed.

Cleary did lead Clare's fight but ultimately Derry ran out deserved 14-point winners.

They will face Galway or Armagh in the All-Ireland semi-finals, and judging by the win over Clare, Derry will feel they are real contenders for the Sam Maguire Cup.

Jamie Malone of Clare in action against Niall Loughlin of Derry

Scorers

Derry: Shane McGuigan (1-8, 0-1f), Conor Glass (1-1), Benny Heron (1-1), Paul Cassidy (1-1), Gareth McKinless (1-0), Conor McCluskey (0-1), Niall Loughlin (0-1, 0-1f).

Clare: Eoin Cleary (1-5, 0-2f), Pearse Lillis (1-0), David Tubridy (0-2, 0-2f), Jamie Malone (0-1).

Teams

Derry

1. Odhrán Lynch

3. Brendan Rogers

2. Chrissy McKaigue

4. Conor McCluskey

5. Conor Doherty

7. Padraig McGrogan

11. Shea Downey

6. Gareth McKinless

8. Conor Glass

10. Paul Cassidy

14. Shane McGuigan

12. Ethan Doherty

13. Benny Heron

15. Niall Loughlin

22. Niall Toner

Subs

Emmett Bradley for Benny Heron (48)

Lachlan Murray for Niall Loughlin (53)

Ben McCarron for Conor Glass (61)

Paul McNeill for Shea Downey (66)

Declan Cassidy for Shane McGuigan (68)

Clare

1. Tristan O'Callaghan

2. Manus Doherty

3. Cillian Brennan

4. Cillian Rouine

5. Cian O'Dea

6. Ciarán Russell

7. Jamie Malone

8. Darren O'Neill

9. Cathal O'Connor

13. Podge Collins

11. Eoin Cleary

12. Emmet McMahon

10. Pearse Lillis

14. Keelan Sexton

15. Aaron Griffin

Subs

Alan Sweeney for Cillian Rouine (ht)

Brendan Rouine for Emmet McMahon (43)

David Tubridy for Aaron Griffin (43)

Joe McGann for Keelan Sexton (53)

Gavin Cooney for Podge Collins (53)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)