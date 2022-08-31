Kerry to be without All-Ireland winner Jack Savage for 2023 season

Savage is moving abroad

Kerry are set to be without All-Ireland winner Jack Savage for the 2023 campaign.

The Kerins O'Rahillys club man is moving to Dubai for work, and therefore will be unavailable for Jack O'Connor's panel next season.

Savage, who scored 1-5 for the Tralee club in their Kerry Club Championship semi-final win over Spa last weekend, was used as a blood substitute in the All-Ireland final victory over Galway.

Jack Savage lifts the Sam Maguire Cup after the All-Ireland final win against the Tribesmen

"Cormac [Coffey] is gone abroad which is unfortunate. Jack is going as well on Wednesday, to Dubai," Kerins O'Rahillys manager William Harmon told The Kerryman.

Savage had not been on the Kerry panel since 2018, but was brought back in by O'Connor for the 2022 campaign, having starred for MTU Kerry in the Sigerson Cup.

He seized his opportunity during the National League, kicking 0-5 in the 1-13 to 0-13 away win over Armagh, and was included in the matchday panel for every championship match throughout the summer.

After ending an eight-year wait for an All-Ireland title, the Kingdom will be looking to successfully defend the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time since 2006-2007 next season.