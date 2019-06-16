Galway 0-12 Roscommon 1-13: Rossies' comeback stuns Tribe in Connacht final

Roscommon are provincial champions for the second time in three years

Roscommon are Connacht football champions for 2019 after they overturned a five-point deficit to beat Galway, 1-13 to 0-12.

The Rossies are now through to the Super 8s, in which they will join the Leinster champions and two qualifiers in Group 2. In the process, Anthony Cunningham has become the first manager to win provincial titles in both hurling and football.

Meanwhile, Galway, who only scored two points in the entire second half, will need to pick themselves back up in time for a Round 4 qualifier.

Conor Cox was immense for the Rossies

Cunningham's charges, looking to regain the crown they last won in 2017, started the brighter. Points from Conor Devaney and Ronan Daly helped them into the lead, but they were pegged back each time by Michael Daly and Antaine Ó Laoi.

As the teams went point-for-point in the opening 20 minutes, the standout score was undoubtedly Conor Cox's first of the day. The Kerry native, close to the end line on the left side of the field, scored an outrageous point from a tight angle with the outside of his boot, which helped the Rossies level it at 0-5 apiece.

Like so many Galway-Roscommon games in recent years, the skies soon opened. Whatever it is about Connacht final day, it's clearly monsoon season in the western province.

As the deluge ensued at Pearse Stadium, it posed serious questions of both sides, but it was Galway to respond the better.

Kevin Walsh's charges put the squeeze on their visitors, and wayward kick-outs from Darren O'Malley were duly punished. Shane Walsh's influence began to grow, while Eamonn Brannigan and Gareth Bradshaw were among those to add to the Rossies' woes.

Despite Roscommon's promising start, they trailed by five at the break, 0-10 to 0-5.

Much of the first half was played in difficult conditions

However, a rejuvenated Roscommon team re-emerged. They tore into the reigning champions right from the off, as Niall Kilroy pegged one back.

Moments later, the Rossies broke up the field again. Cathal Cregg burst up the left wing, playing Diarmuid Murtagh in on goal who coolly slotted it past the onrushing Ruairi Lavelle.

Galway were in disarray, and when Cox sent a high left-footed effort over the bar, their five-point half-time lead had been obliterated six minutes after the break.

Roscommon then kicked on, and Galway could only muster one score in the first 30 minutes of the second half. Further points from Ronan Daly, Shane Killoran, and Murtagh sent the Rossies into a three-point lead. From there, they were never going to look back.

As the clock ticked deep into injury-time, the thousands of travelling supporters clad in primrose and blue flooded the field when they thought the full-time whistle was blown. In a bizarre turn of events, they were ordered back off the pitch as the game continued for another minute. That allowed the awesome Conor Cox, who finished with 0-5, to land another free to seal a famous victory.