Mayo's Matthew Ruane suffers broken collarbone

Matthew Ruane has been central to Mayo's game plan this year

Mayo's Matthew Ruane's intercounty season could be over after it emerged the midfielder has suffered a broken collarbone.

It is believed that the young star sustained the injury on Friday night during an in-house training match, and could be out for up to 10-12 weeks.

This comes as a significant disruption for James Horan's charges as they prepare for next weekend's qualifier away to Down.

Ruane made his championship debut in the Big Apple

Ruane was one of the stars of the league for Mayo, as they secured their first national title since 2001, and he formed an impressive partnership with Aidan O'Shea. Horan blooded in young talent throughout the springtime campaign, and Ruane was one of those who sufficiently impressed to be rewarded with a starting berth against New York and Roscommon.

Their shock defeat to eventual Connacht champions Roscommon means that the westerners will need to take the scenic route if they are to reach the Super 8s. However, with several big guns such as Tyrone, Monaghan, and Galway in the qualifiers, their path could become difficult in the coming weeks if they overcome the Mourne County.