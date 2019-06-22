Cork 3-10 Kerry 1-19: Kingdom survive Cork scare

Tom O'Sullivan celebrates his first-half goal

Kerry are Munster champions once again, but they did not have it all their own way in Pairc Ui Chaoimh as they beat Cork, 1-19 to 3-10.

Cork delivered a courageous display to lift the gloom around football in the county, and they can look forward to the qualifiers with real hope that they can reach the Super 8s.

There was cause for quiet optimism on Lee-side in the lead-up to Saturday's Munster final. Despite relegation to the third tier of the league, performances were on an upward trajectory. Whispers of a succession of challenge-game victories (including one over Dublin) abounded, and they soon backed it up with an impressive provincial semi-final triumph over Limerick.

However, memories of their collapse against the Kingdom 12 months ago ensured it was hope, rather than exception among the home crowd.

In the early stages, it seemed as if there was going to be a repeat of last year's rout. The Kingdom tore into an early lead, with points from Sean O'Shea and a Tom O'Sullivan goal helping them into a 1-5 to 0-1 lead.

However, it was not as if the Rebels were not creating chances, as efficiency was the difference between the sides.

Luke Connolly and Ruairí Deane both spurned goal opportunities, and it seemed like the game was getting away from Cork. However, in the 20th minute Connolly atoned for his earlier miss, palming it into the net and offering hope for the home support, as they trailed 1-5 to 1-1.

Cork continued to be wasteful, but Mark Collins kept them in touch from placed balls, as Kerry led 1-10 to 1-4 at the break. Peter Keane would have been satisfied with his team's accuracy in the first half, as they did not register a single wide.

David Moran of Kerry bursts past Nathan Walsh and Ian Maguire of Cork

However, Cork got the dream start after the break. Killian O'Hanlon surged into the Kerry square, and was hauled down for a penalty. Connolly coolly converted, blasting a shot into the top left corner.

Having not put a foot wrong in the first half, the Kerry forwards had soon accumulated three wides. Within 15 minutes of the restart, Cork were level. A long ball was sent in by Ian Maguire, and Brian Hurley got his fist to it and it fell into the net.

Kerry were rattled, and the home crowd soon found their voice.

While Kerry responded with points from Diarmuid O'Connor and David Clifford, the purple patch was short-lived as Paul Geaney was shown a straight red card.

Stephen O'Brien was awarded a controversial score in the 57th minute, with Cork players, management and fans alike appealing to the umpire that it went wide.

Cork battled on, but try as they might, they could not draw level. A Mark Collins free reduced the margin to one as the game entered injury-time, but it was not to be as Kerry finished the stronger to seal a seventh consecutive provincial title.

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)

Attendance: 18,265

Cork

1. Mark White

2. Nathan Walsh

3. James Loughrey

4. Kevin Flahive

5. Liam O' Donovan

22. Tomas Clancy

7. Mattie Taylor

8. Ian Maguire

9. Killian O' Hanlon

10. Paul Kerrigan

6. Sean White

11. Ruairi Deane

13. Mark Collins

14. Brian Hurley

26. Luke Connolly

Subs:

Kevin O'Donovan for Nathan Walsh (36th minute)

Kevin O'Driscoll for Sean White (59th minute)

Michael Hurley for Brian Hurley (59th minute)

Stephen Sherlock for Luke Connolly (66th minute)

Aidan Browne for Mattie Taylor (68th minute)

Stephen Cronin for James Loughrey (69th minute)

Kerry:

1. Shane Ryan

2. Jason Foley

3. Tadhg Morley

4. Tom O'Sullivan

5. Paul Murphy

6. Jack Sherwood

7. Gavin White

8. David Moran

9. Jack Barry

10. Diarmaid O'Connor

11. Sean O'Shea

12. Stephen O'Brien

13. David Clifford

14. Paul Geaney

15. Dara Moynihan

Subs:

Gavin Crowley for Jason Foley (43rd minute)

Micheal Burns for Dara Moynihan (50th minute)

Adrian Spillane for Jack Barry (52nd minute)

Briain O Beaglaíoch for Diarmuid O'Connor (65th minute)

Mark Griffin for Tom O'Sullivan (68th minute)

