Mayo captain Diarmuid O'Connor suffers season-ending injury

O'Connor looks set to miss the rest of the summer

Mayo have learned they must plan without captain Diarmuid O'Connor for the rest of the season.

The news comes ahead of Saturday's round three qualifier against Armagh, a game live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

The Mayo News are reporting that the Ballintubber star suffered a fractured wrist at training on Tuesday night, and will miss the remainder of the championship. The 24-year-old will undergo surgery later this week.

This comes as a significant blow to Mayo, as their injuries mount. Horan is running low on midfield options, with Matthew Ruane, Tom Parsons and Seamus O'Shea all unavailable for selection this Saturday when the Orchard County come to town.

O'Connor's older brother Cillian is also an absentee, as he nears a return.

O'Connor's injury is a major blow to the side

The Connacht side are looking to rebuild following their shock loss to Roscommon in the provincial championship. They returned to winning ways on Saturday after beating Down in Newry, as James Horan's side look to regain momentum and qualify for the Super 8s.

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues on Saturday, June 29, with Tyrone travelling to Newbridge to face Kildare, and Mayo hosting Armagh.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/gaa.