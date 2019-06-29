Sky Live: Kildare vs Tyrone, Mayo vs Armagh in the All-Ireland Qualifiers

Aidan O'Shea and Mayo welcome Armagh to MacHale Park on Saturday evening

Tyrone travel to Kildare and Mayo host Armagh in a huge double-header on Sky Sports this Saturday evening.

As the Super 8s come into view on the horizon, the big guns will be eager to kick on and avoid an upset. However, Kildare and Armagh have recent experiences of causing shocks in the qualifiers, and will feel they have what it takes to knock another big name out of the race for the Sam Maguire Cup

The winners will head for Round 4 of the qualifiers, with a defeated provincial finalist lying in wait.

Cian O'Neill is plotting another championship scalp

Talking points

Can Kildare re-invoke the spirit of 'Newbridge or Nowhere'?

The 2018 victory over Mayo was Kildare's best performance in recent years. They used it as a springboard last summer, backing it up with an impressive win over Fermanagh a respectable showing in the Super 8s.

However, they have failed to hit those heights as of yet in 2019. They struggled past Wicklow and Longford (after a replay) before suffering a 15-point defeat at the hands of Dublin. While they bounced back with a win over Antrim, they are yet to reach top form.

Can they spring another qualifier surprise in Newbridge? They haven't hit a level so far this summer to suggest they can overcome the Red Hands. However, last year's victory over Mayo acts as a reminder as to what Cian O'Neill's side are capable of if they play to their potential.

Last year's win over Mayo was one of the most iconic GAA games this decade

Can Tyrone master a kicking game?

Mickey Harte's charges were lauded throughout the league for their more expansive game-plan, but it fell flat once they met Donegal in the Ulster semi-final.

They didn't set the world alight in their win over Longford, but crucially got the job done.

Will they now persist with their kicking game? Or will they revert to type and employ a counter-attacking style that has seen them avoid qualifier upsets in the past?

Can Mayo deal with injuries?

The loss of captain Diarmuid O'Connor for the rest of the season is a cruel blow. The Ballintubber man has been the engine of this Mayo team in recent seasons and his leadership is also integral, judging by the fact that James Horan handed the 24-year-old the captain's armband.

Given that Tom Parsons, Matthew Ruane and Seamus O'Shea are also out, options are short in midfield.

Horan built the squad's depth during the National League, but this will be tested on Saturday evening.

2:28 Mayo suffered a shock Connacht semi-final loss to Roscommon Mayo suffered a shock Connacht semi-final loss to Roscommon

Will Armagh continue giant-killing run?

After ending their Ulster Championship hoodoo, Kieran McGeeney's side eventually found themselves in the qualifiers once again following a replay loss to Cavan.

The Orchard County were given a nightmare draw away to 2018 All-Ireland semi-finalists Monaghan, but delivered a massive performance. Not only did they secure an upset victory, they did so in some style as they ran out eight-point winners in Clones.

Buoyed by that performance, they'll head for Castlebar with real confidence that they can send another Division One side packing from the championship.

Key players

Kildare: Neil Flynn

The departure of Daniel Flynn has been a huge blow to the Lilywhites this season, and they needed to compensate for his loss in the forwards line. Neil Flynn is among those who have taken up the mantle. The Maynooth man kicked eight points against Antrim, including 0-5 from play. If he can recreate such a tally, Kildare will have a real chance of an upset.

Tyrone: Cathal McShane

McShane has blossomed this season, and is a deadly threat up top for the Red Hands. He showed against Dublin in the National League that he's a real outlet in the full-forward line, and was opportunistic in Longford to see his side past a potential banana skin.

At present, he's Tyrone's greatest goal threat, and the Red Hands will need to raise green flags if they are to come through their Newbridge assignment unscathed.

Cathal McShane has led the line for Tyrone this season

Mayo: Aidan O'Shea

In the absence of so many midfielders, Aidan O'Shea will need to be at his best to ensure the Connacht side are on top in the centre of the park. O'Shea showed in the National League final win over Kerry that when he's on top form, Mayo have another dimension.

If the Breaffy man plays well on Saturday evening, Mayo will be difficult to stop.

Armagh: Rian O'Neill

O'Neill has been a revelation for the Orchard County this summer. His formidable partnership with Jamie Clarke means that Armagh boast one of the most dangerous inside forward lines in the game at present, and they possess a serious goal threat.

His two goals against the Farney County were key in their round two victory, and Mayo will need to keep tabs on him.

If MacHale Park sees any of his trademark 'John Cena' celebrations on Saturday evening, it will mean Mayo are in trouble on the scoreboard.

Rian O'Neill knows how to find the net

What are the experts saying?

Peter Canavan is backing Tyrone and Mayo to progress:

"I think Tyrone have the quality to get through.

"Mickey Harte's side are going to have to improve, they will need their best performance of the summer. But I think they are playing well within themselves at the minute and there's much more there."

"If James Horan's side can convert their chances like they did against Down, it's hard to look past a Mayo victory." The Sky Sports analyst thinks Mayo can get through

Peter Canavan column: Tyrone and Mayo can avoid qualifier woe

How can I watch it?

Kildare host Tyrone at 5pm, followed by Armagh's trip to Mayo at 7pm. Both games are live and exclusive on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage getting underway from 4pm.