All-Ireland Qualifier Round 4 draw: What you need to know

Galway will be looking to bounce back after their Connacht final defeat

The Round 4 qualifier draw of the 2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship will take place next Monday morning.

The four games will decide who joins Dublin, Donegal, Roscommon and Kerry in the Super 8s.

The draw will pit the four winners from Round 3 (Mayo/Armagh, Laois/Offaly, Kildare/Tyrone and Westmeath/Clare) against the four provincial runners-up (Cavan, Galway, Cork and Meath).

The draw is subject to avoidance of repeat pairings, where feasible. Possible Repeat Pairings include Meath v Laois, Meath v Offaly and Cavan v Armagh.

All-Ireland Qualifier R4 draw Bowl 1 Bowl 2 Cavan Mayo/Armagh Galway Laois/Offaly Cork Kildare/Tyrone Meath Westmeath/Clare

The games will be played at neutral venues, with stadiums, dates and times to be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday afternoon. The fixtures will be set for the weekend of July 6 and 7.

Sky Sports will broadcast a live doubleheader on Saturday, July 6 from this round, with confirmation of the matches announced in the aftermath of Monday's draw.

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues on Saturday, June 29, with Tyrone travelling to Newbridge to face Kildare, and Mayo hosting Armagh.

