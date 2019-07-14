Diarmuid Connolly has returned to the Dublin football squad

Connolly has not played a championship match with Dublin since the 2017 All-Ireland final

Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has confirmed that Diarmuid Connolly has returned to the Sky Blues's squad.

The St Vincent's club man has not featured for the county since the 2018 National League in the win over Meath, when he came on as a substitute. Indeed, he has not started a championship tie since the 2017 Leinster Championship win over Carlow.

3:04 Sky Sports' GAA panel discuss Diarmuid Connolly's return to the Dublin squad Sky Sports' GAA panel discuss Diarmuid Connolly's return to the Dublin squad

Speaking to Dubs TV, Gavin said that Connolly has returned, while also delivering several positive fitness updates:

"It's good we've got James McCarthy back on the pitch, Eoin Murchan, Jonny Cooper [also]. Diarmuid Connolly is back training with us.

"There's a whole host of players who are returning to play, and then you have the squad themselves, the guys who played at the weekend. So there's great competition for a match day place."

This comes as a major boost, as the reigning All-Ireland champions prepare for next weekend's clash with Roscommon, a game which will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports.