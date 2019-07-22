Dublin boss Jim Gavin says Diarmuid Connolly has a chance to break into team

Jim Gavin watched his side dismantle Roscommon

Dublin boss Jim Gavin insists that Diarmuid Connolly has a chance of breaking into the team, after the St Vincent's star returned to the panel.

Speaking after the Sky Blues' win over Roscommon, Gavin was asked about Connolly's comeback.

"I think we've been consistent, saying any player who's playing well with their club and who wants to come into the squad, if they're invited, they'll always be welcome," he explained.

"That goes for any player. We were out again looking at games on Wednesday night. Obviously the U20 game [Friday] night. Some good performances there too. So it's very much an open-door policy.

"Any player in the squad has a chance of making the matchday squad and getting on to the field of play. It's as simple as that."

The All-Ireland champions are through to the semi-final

Gavin was pleased to announce a clean bill of health, as the Dubs look towards an All-Ireland semi-final.

"We've got a very fit, healthy squad at the moment," he said. "That can obviously change in a moment. But yeah it's great to see for this time of the season."

Meanwhile, opposite number Anthony Cunningham lamented the 18-point defeat, but insisted his Roscommon team can rise to Dublin's level in the coming years.

"They're an exceptional team, Dublin. In full flow, difficult to conquer. But in saying that, we can still get there at some stage," explained the former Galway hurling boss.

"We'd be a number of years off their physicality. They're a seasoned team. They've been training at that level that we've just put a solid year's work into.

"Gym work and physicality, that you now need to have part of your armour, is a slow burner. It doesn't come overnight.

The Rossies were outclassed all over the field

"But we can definitely get there but it will take time.

"You see all the commentary of 'Dublin have this, Dublin have that'. I think every county has it, and they just need to get their house in order and do it at the professional level that Dublin have set for every other county to follow."

With one game left in Group 2, all that is to be decided is who finishes first or second ahead of Dublin's trip to Omagh to face Tyrone. Roscommon will travel to Páirc Uí Rinn for a dead rubber against Cork in the final round of games.