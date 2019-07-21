Kerry 1-20 Donegal 1-20: Super 8s thriller ends in draw

Jason McGee gets a shot away despite the attention of Diarmuid O'Connor

Kerry and Donegal played out an enthralling draw in the Super 8s at Croke Park, with the tie finishing 1-20 apiece.

It means that Group 1 will come down to the final day, with Kerry headed to Navan and Donegal travelling to Castlebar.

Super 8s: Group 1 table P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 2 1 1 0 10 3 Donegal 2 1 1 0 9 3 Mayo 2 1 0 1 -1 2 Meath 2 0 0 2 -18 0

Both teams had high-profile absentees as the teams were named ahead of throw-in. David Moran didn't start for the Kingdom, with Neil McGee missing for Tír Chonaill.

The tie started at a frantic pace. Although Stephen McMenamin was keeping David Clifford under wraps, Paul Geaney was doing the damage for Kerry up front with three first-half points, while Stephen O'Brien continued his fine run of form.

Up the other end of the field, Paddy McBrearty and Michael Murphy were characteristically lively, as they kept their side in contention.

Kerry went into the break, 0-10 to 0-9 ahead but had lost Gavin White to a black card on the stroke of half-time.

David Clifford reacts to a missed opportunity

Donegal worked their way into a one-point lead after a break thanks to a pair of excellent long-range frees from Michael Murphy. However, Kerry responded. Paul Geaney made a storming run through the heart of the Ulster county's defence and buried it past Shaun Patton.

However, it wasn't to deter Declan Bonner's side. Moments later they were in the lead. Stephen O'Brien body-checked Daire Ó Baoill in the area, and referee Paddy Neilan awarded a penalty. Murphy made no mistake, sticking it in the left bottom corner.

From there, the sides went score-for-score, but neither could get their noses significantly in front.

Paul Murphy thought he had scored winners in injury-time, but Michael Murphy stepped up to a last-second free to ensure it finished level.

Paul Geaney's second-half goal was a crucial score

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)

Attendance: 48,723

Scorers for Kerry: Paul Geaney 1-4, Seán O'Shea 0-4 (0-3 frees), Stephen O'Brien 0-3, Killian Spillane 0-3, David Clifford 0-3 (0-1 free), Paul Murphy 0-1, Jason Foley 0-1, Tom O'Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for Donegal: Michael 1-7 (1-0 penalty, 0-4 free), Patrick McBrearty 0-5 (0-3 frees), Oisin Gallen 0-2, Michael Langan 0-2, Ryan McHugh 0-2, Jason McGee 0-1, Niall O'Donnell 0-1.

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton

2. Odhrán McFadden Ferry

20. Eamonn Doherty

4. Stpehen McMenamin

5. Ryan McHugh

23. Caolan Ward

19. Eoin McHugh

8. Hugh McFadden

9. Jason McGee

10. Ciarán Thompson

11. Niall O'Donnell

12. Jamie Brennan

13. Paddy McBrearty

14. Michael Murphy

15. Michael Langan

Subs:

Daire Ó Baoill for Jason McGee (24th minute)

Oisin Gallen for Niall O'Donnell (37th minute - black card)

Frank McGlynn for Hugh McFadden (39th minute)

Paul Brennan for Eamonn Doherty (47th minute)

Brendan McCole for Odhrán McFadden Ferry (63rd minute)

Leo McLoone for Ciarán Thompson (70th minute)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan

2. Jason Foley

3. Tadhg Morley

4. Tom O'Sullivan

5. Paul Murphy

6. Gavin Crowley

7. Gavin White

17. Shane Enright

18. Diarmuid O'Connor

10. Adrian Spillane

11. Seán O'Shea

23. Killian Spillane

13. Dacid Clifford

14. Paul Geaney

15. Stephen O'Brien

Subs:

Jonathan Lyne for Gavin White (35th minute - black card)

Jack Sherwood for Diarmuid O'Connor (44th minute)

Mark Griffin for Shane Enright (56th minute)

Graham O'Sullivan for Gavin Crowley (63rd minute)

Micheál Burns for Adrian Spillane (69th minute)

Tomás Ó Sé for Killian Spillane (73rd minute)