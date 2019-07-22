Donegal-Kerry epic, Mayo still alive and more weekend GAA talking points

Kerry's meeting with Donegal was an epic affair

Following the weekend's Gaelic football action in the Super 8s, we look at the major talking points.

Donegal and Kerry play out game of the summer

The 1-20 to 1-20 draw in Croke Park was undoubtedly the game of the championship thus far. With perhaps the two main contenders to Dublin facing each other, they whipped up an enthralling contest, with eye-catching scores at both ends of the field.

Indeed, 1-29 of the 2-40 scored came from play, with talents like Sean O'Shea, David Clifford, Michael Murphy and Paddy McBrearty all contributing some remarkable scores.

With a nail-biting finish to top it off, it was a drama-packed game.

It was a pulsating contest from start to finish

Mayo still alive and kicking

Going by Mayo's helter-skelter championship runs this decade, the Super 8s was never going to suit them. A safety net?No thanks.

The Connacht side's loss in Killarney made it far more straightforward - they had to win their remaining games.

Donegel travel to Castlebar in two weeks, and James Horan knows that anything less than a win will see his side eliminated from the championship.

Amidst the rock'n'roll of Donegal vs Kerry on Sunday, Mayo's nine-point win slipped nicely under the radar, and that's the way they will want it.

Mayo pulled clear of Meath on the final straight

How will Dublin approach their Omagh assignment?

The manner in which Dublin dismantled the Connacht champions on Saturday night provided a warning for any pretenders to their throne.

The firepower of Con O'Callaghan, Paul Mannion and Ciarán Kilkenny up front was too much for the Rossies, and the contest was over at half-time. In truth, Dublin could have won by more, but took their foot off the pedal in the second half.

With an All-Ireland semi-final berth already secured, they have one game left in the Super 8s - away to Tyrone.

The only difference it makes is it will decide who tops the group, and who finishes second. Given Group 1 will have concluded the night before, the Dubs will know their potential opponents ahead of throw-in in Healy Park.

Will Jim Gavin elect to rotate his squad? Or go all guns blazing for the win? They will not want an asterisk on their All-Ireland triumph if they are to complete the 'Drive for Five'.

2:01 Dublin were too strong for Roscommon on Saturday Dublin were too strong for Roscommon on Saturday

Should the 'Croke Park round' be moved to provincial venues?

Across the weekend's two doubleheaders, 85,253 fans attended Croke Park. Given the stadium's size, it can often feel a hollow atmosphere even if it is half full.

Would these games be better played in smaller provincial venues? Going by this weekend's figures, there would be no capacity issues, while full houses in Thurles, Tullamore, etc would generate real atmospheres to savour.

It would also address the issue of Dublin having two Super 8s ties at HQ. It's certainly an issue for the GAA's top brass to ponder.

4:11 The Sky Sports GAA panel ponder the merits of the 'Croke Park round' The Sky Sports GAA panel ponder the merits of the 'Croke Park round'

Dead rubbers could tarnish the Super 8s

Heading into the last round of action, three of the eight teams have nothing to play for. With nothing on the line in Cork vs Roscommon, and Kerry travelling to Páirc Tailteann knowing their opponents are already eliminated, two of the ties are somewhat tarnished.

While Mayo vs Donegal is a mouthwatering prospect on the first weekend of August, perhaps the other three match-ups are not quite as exciting as they initially appeared a number of weeks ago.

Could these concerns be aired when the Super 8s format comes up for review?

Cork are among those with nothing to play for in the final round

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues next weekend, with the All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-finals down for decision.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.