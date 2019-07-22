Paul Caffrey says Dublin funding argument shouldn't overshadow 'phenomenal' team

Dublin are gunning for a fifth consecutive All-Ireland title

Former Dublin football manager Paul Caffrey has suggested that the funding argument should not overshadow a 'phenomenal' team.

Many have questioned the manner in which the GAA spread their wealth, with the capital currently enjoying greater investments into games development than other areas of the country.

However, Caffrey is of the opinion that any such argument shouldn't take away from the achievements of the current senior side.

"I don't think enough credit is being given in that Dublin happen to have a phenomenal group of players together at this period," said 'Pillar'.

"The same level of money has been put into hurling in Dublin, we're not knocking out Leinsters or All-Irelands in hurling.

"This was a long time coming. It's unusual in Leinster in that Meath and Kildare have fallen back quite a bit, obviously Meath have picked it up again this year and they're improving. This whole argument about funding, it's disingenuous to this particular group of Dublin players.

"We all know it's an amateur game. These guys, they're either in college or they're working, none of these guys are professional. Jim Gavin is an amateur and all his backroom team are amateurs so it's a smokescreen as far as I'm concerned.

"I think the accolades need to go to a group of exceptional players, once in a lifetime players that are around at the moment. I think Jim is doing a phenomenal job in maximising and getting the best out of them."

Paul Caffrey was speaking at the launch of the EirGrid Official Timing Sponsorship

The Na Fianna club man went on to suggest that the Sky Blues' dominance of the All-Ireland Championship won't last forever.

"We're not dominating at underage level, albeit we're after winning the U20 Leinster title," he said.

"I'd like to think I know a lot about the club scene in Dublin and I'd say some of the players that are playing and have played in the last number of years with this great Dublin squad are some of the best we've ever seen playing the sport in Dublin.

"That's cyclical, it's not forever, it's a moment in a lifetime of a team and we're very lucky to be able to witness and see this group. I certainly wouldn't see Dublin dominating All-Irelands going forward."

The four-time Leinster winning manager pointed out that Jim Gavin's back-line isn't getting any younger, and an overhaul may be needed in the coming seasons:

"You've seen with other brilliant teams, it's very, very hard to get defenders up to the level. Particularly if you look at the age profile of the Dublin squad. Cluxton can't go on forever, Philly McMahon, Cian O'Sullivan, James McCarthy even Jonny (Cooper) is near the 30-mark now. There is a shelf-life.

"Rory O'Carroll is no spring chicken, [Darren] Daly comes on in lots of matches. There is an ageing process that naturally takes place. They've done phenomenally well to stay fit and to get as much out of them. Things will change over a short period of time."

The current Dublin rearguard is vastly experienced

With a semi-final berth secured, there are two major challenges separating Dublin from an unprecedented five in a row, Caffrey feels the Dubs will have their work cut out if they are to create history.

"I would have always thought that Dublin were going to be in the semi-final and that's the way it panned out. I think there are two serious tests awaiting them to try to stop them achieving where they want to get to.

"I think Kerry are coming at a rate of knots and Donegal are probably the most improved team in Ireland this year. As long as they can keep Murphy, McBrearty, and McHugh on the pitch, they're going to be in with a chance of creating a shock.

"The Cork game was a serious game for 60 minutes, be under no illusion, but that's the hardest game we've had since the National League. It's hard to work out how the Omagh game will go. It's a dead rubber in ways but I think both teams will probably want to win that game and keep a winning mentality.

"But the All-Ireland semi-final is only six or seven days later so that's a very short turnaround.

"In my eyes there are two very serious tests going to have to be overcome by Dublin. I think Kerry are coming with a great crop of players and they're going to be looking to take an All-Ireland if not this year then in the very near future and Donegal are a very serious outfit."

